Dana Perino Lets Kamala Harris Know What Game She Was REALLY Playing Against Trump (NOT '3-D Chess')

A few days ago Kamala Harris again seemed to forget that she was the candidate who got trounced in last November's presidential election, but she keeps talking like she got the best of Trump (as does Hillary Clinton).

The funniest thing of all is that Harris claimed she played "3-dimensional chess" against Trump:

Kamala says she was playing "3 -dimensional chess" during the campaign against Trump 💀



"I understood the game that was being played, & I made a decision that I wasn't gonna get played."



pic.twitter.com/b19nTvqbz8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 11, 2025

Legit LOL to that one, Kamala!

Harris was playing a game, alright, but Fox News' Dana Perino said it most certainly wasn't 3-D chess:

Kamala Harris is claiming she was playing “3-D chess” with Trump during the campaign…@DanaPerino : “I think that Trump was playing chess, she was playing Candyland.” pic.twitter.com/yL2HwkPCkQ — The Five (@TheFive) November 14, 2025

Yes, Candyland is much more accurate. Maybe call this one Kamala-land because that's the fictional place where last year's Democrat nominee is currently living.

