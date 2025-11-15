Dana Perino Lets Kamala Harris Know What Game She Was REALLY Playing Against Trump (NOT '3-D Chess')

Like Totally Rad 80s Style Protest Tries to Jazzercise ICE Out of Portland
Doug P. | 2:48 PM on November 15, 2025
Twitchy

A few days ago Kamala Harris again seemed to forget that she was the candidate who got trounced in last November's presidential election, but she keeps talking like she got the best of Trump (as does Hillary Clinton). 

The funniest thing of all is that Harris claimed she played "3-dimensional chess" against Trump

Legit LOL to that one, Kamala!

Harris was playing a game, alright, but Fox News' Dana Perino said it most certainly wasn't 3-D chess: 

Yes, Candyland is much more accurate. Maybe call this one Kamala-land because that's the fictional place where last year's Democrat nominee is currently living. 

