Hillary Clinton Calls Kamala Harris at Book Tour Event to Brag About How Many Times They Beat Trump

Doug P. | 12:20 PM on October 11, 2025
Twitchy

About eight years ago we had a bit of fun mocking an imaginary planet called "Earth 2" on which Hillary Clinton was president. It was a nice, utopian place where Democrats still reeling from Hillary's loss to Donald Trump about a year earlier could pretend all is well and deny reality. 

Advertisement

In a way, "Earth 2" is still in existence, and least judging by what was said when Hillary Clinton called into one of Kamala Harris' book tour events to talk about how many times they've beaten Trump. No, seriously (seriously delusional, that is): 

LOL! These two need to be measured for straitjackets but Trump's the unhinged one who's a loser? 

Advertisement

Is there anything about Hillary Clinton that isn't completely phony? Ditto for Harris. Voters saw through that in both elections. 

Even more hilarious is that Kamala Harris wrote a book about how she lost to Trump and another Dem who lost to Trump called in so they could brag about how they beat him. This would be entertaining if it weren't so pathetic. 

*****

