Hillary Clinton Calls Kamala Harris at Book Tour Event to Brag About How Many Times They Beat Trump

About eight years ago we had a bit of fun mocking an imaginary planet called "Earth 2" on which Hillary Clinton was president. It was a nice, utopian place where Democrats still reeling from Hillary's loss to Donald Trump about a year earlier could pretend all is well and deny reality.

In a way, "Earth 2" is still in existence, and least judging by what was said when Hillary Clinton called into one of Kamala Harris' book tour events to talk about how many times they've beaten Trump. No, seriously (seriously delusional, that is):

Hillary Clinton calls in to a Kamala book tour event to brag about “beating” Trump in the debates:



“We beat him FOUR TIMES. Do you think we’re the reason he is so unhinged today?”



Meanwhile, Trump is off to the Middle East to end a major war, forgetting they both exist. pic.twitter.com/B2ONeZAGNc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 10, 2025

LOL! These two need to be measured for straitjackets but Trump's the unhinged one who's a loser?

Two losers talking about how awesome they did against a guy who easily beat both of them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 10, 2025

Her fake southern accent is getting more pronounced by the day, as is her bidenesque delusion that she ran a brilliant campaign and lost by a whisker. https://t.co/oNzXKc6tln — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 11, 2025

Is there anything about Hillary Clinton that isn't completely phony? Ditto for Harris. Voters saw through that in both elections.

This is like bragging about winning a preseason game lmao. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 10, 2025

He only had to beat y’all once. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JRNUNurdlH — Denise Crabtree ✝️🦋🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@Keystones943) October 11, 2025

Even more hilarious is that Kamala Harris wrote a book about how she lost to Trump and another Dem who lost to Trump called in so they could brag about how they beat him. This would be entertaining if it weren't so pathetic.

