Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the Truth' About Epstein

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is a Democrat with impeccable timing and he proved that yet again today.
The Left and some of their media allies are still trying to push Epstein lies partly as a distraction for their party caving on the Schumer shutdown.
Jeffries said earlier that the Dems are trying to expose "the whole truth" about the Epstein files:
Hakeem Jeffries, Today: The American people deserve “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth" about the Epstein files.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 14, 2025
The Democrats, Yesterday: Forced to delete post spreading an obvious lie about Epstein and Trump. pic.twitter.com/lxD3S3quuC
As @WesternLensman noted, right on cue, the DNC account deleted one "whole truth" they put out there which was in fact a whole lie:
🚨 BREAKING: The Democrats deleted their post claiming that President Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein in 2017.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2025
Probably because it’s an easily disprovable lie and the attempts to connect President Trump to Epstein’s crimes are a giant hoax. pic.twitter.com/dY5winZ4dJ
So, ironically, Jeffries claiming the Democrats are putting out "the whole truth" is just another lie. Well, except for the fact that their party is siding with a deceased pedophile in order to push lies about Trump.
*****
Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member