Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the Truth' About Epstein

Doug P. | 1:05 PM on November 14, 2025
Meme screenshot

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is a Democrat with impeccable timing and he proved that yet again today.

The Left and some of their media allies are still trying to push Epstein lies partly as a distraction for their party caving on the Schumer shutdown.

Jeffries said earlier that the Dems are trying to expose "the whole truth" about the Epstein files: 

As @WesternLensman noted, right on cue, the DNC account deleted one "whole truth" they put out there which was in fact a whole lie:

So, ironically, Jeffries claiming the Democrats are putting out "the whole truth" is just another lie. Well, except for the fact that their party is siding with a deceased pedophile in order to push lies about Trump.

*****

