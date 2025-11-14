Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the Truth' About Epstein

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is a Democrat with impeccable timing and he proved that yet again today.

The Left and some of their media allies are still trying to push Epstein lies partly as a distraction for their party caving on the Schumer shutdown.

Jeffries said earlier that the Dems are trying to expose "the whole truth" about the Epstein files:

Hakeem Jeffries, Today: The American people deserve “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth" about the Epstein files.



The Democrats, Yesterday: Forced to delete post spreading an obvious lie about Epstein and Trump. pic.twitter.com/lxD3S3quuC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 14, 2025

As @WesternLensman noted, right on cue, the DNC account deleted one "whole truth" they put out there which was in fact a whole lie:

🚨 BREAKING: The Democrats deleted their post claiming that President Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein in 2017.



Probably because it’s an easily disprovable lie and the attempts to connect President Trump to Epstein’s crimes are a giant hoax. pic.twitter.com/dY5winZ4dJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2025

So, ironically, Jeffries claiming the Democrats are putting out "the whole truth" is just another lie. Well, except for the fact that their party is siding with a deceased pedophile in order to push lies about Trump.

