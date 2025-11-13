'This a Bad Thing to You?' DNC's Latest Epstein Email Isn't the Own on Trump They Think It Is

BAWK! Tommy Vietor Scurries AWAY From Comfortably Smug After Spending His Morning Trying...
Doug P. | 1:22 PM on November 13, 2025
imgflip

Sometimes we can't help but wonder if the X account The Democrats is secretly run by Republican operatives, because the self-owns are posted on a fairly regular basis.

You might remember this now deleted attempt to prove that prices have risen under Trump, except when you look at the dates all they did was prove how bad things got under Biden:

The DNC is back with another offering that doesn't look the way they think it does.

Here's a post today featuring another Epstein email that has been released that mentions Trump: 

Well, that's one way to look at it, DNC.

The Dems' hatred of Trump has caused them to side with dangerous criminal illegals, drug runners for the cartels and now Epstein. They've had quite the year so far. 

Are we going to see another backfired deletion? Stay tuned!

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

