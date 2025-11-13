'This a Bad Thing to You?' DNC's Latest Epstein Email Isn't the Own on Trump They Think It Is

Sometimes we can't help but wonder if the X account The Democrats is secretly run by Republican operatives, because the self-owns are posted on a fairly regular basis.

Advertisement

You might remember this now deleted attempt to prove that prices have risen under Trump, except when you look at the dates all they did was prove how bad things got under Biden:

The DNC is back with another offering that doesn't look the way they think it does.

Here's a post today featuring another Epstein email that has been released that mentions Trump:

BREAKING: Newly released emails show Jeffrey Epstein thought Trump was one of the worst people he knew, with “not one decent cell in his body.”



He went on to describe Trump with one word:



“Dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/kMyRwkgk8i — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 13, 2025

Well, that's one way to look at it, DNC.

BREAKING: Democrats now align with Jeffrey Epstein. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 13, 2025

"We agree with Jeffrey Epstein!" is not the political messaging I would have gone with, but you do you. — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) November 13, 2025

The Dems' hatred of Trump has caused them to side with dangerous criminal illegals, drug runners for the cartels and now Epstein. They've had quite the year so far.

Is… is this a bad thing to you??? https://t.co/cZMGla7Ifx — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 13, 2025

If the world's most notorious sex predator hates you, that's a good thing. — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) November 13, 2025

This tracks. All the right people think Trump is dangerous. Kind of a self-own here. https://t.co/CB7jmrIBuy — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) November 13, 2025

Pretty sure some intern is getting the boot after posting this. https://t.co/BkFvaK4YK3 — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) November 13, 2025

Are we going to see another backfired deletion? Stay tuned!

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!