Rep. Tim Burchett Put House Dems' Demand to Release Epstein Files to the Test (Guess What Happened Next)

On Wednesday the House Oversight Committee Democrats released some Epstein-related emails intended for media consumption (and of course the MSM ate it up without question). One of those emails contained a name that was redacted that hadn't been previously blacked out. The reason? Well, it would have ruined the intended narrative:

Why did Democrats cover up the name when the Estate didn't redact it in the redacted documents provided to the committee?



It's because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump.



Democrats are trying to create a fake… https://t.co/vd7gw3kJl0 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 12, 2025

But all that from the Dems was enough to start a new round of "release the Epstein files" from the Dems and others:

Trump and complicit Republicans are engaged in a massive cover up of the Epstein Files.



Release. The. Epstein. Files. https://t.co/KHDNmd46RT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 12, 2025

"Release the Epstein files"?

Rep. Tim Burchett tried that very thing on the same night the House voted to end the Schumer shutdown (which President Trump will sign soon), but his unanimous consent vote request was shot down:

I tried to release The Epstein Files immediately and the Democrats blocked it. pic.twitter.com/wFywWzxixU — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 12, 2025

I tried to release the Epstein files today. Democrats blocked it. pic.twitter.com/oKo8y9RR3b — Rep. Tim Burchett Press Office (@RepTimBurchett) November 12, 2025

Gee, it's almost like this is a big political game for the Dems for distraction purposes.

🚨 BREAKING: THERE IT IS! Democrats BLOCK Rep. Tim Burchett's motion to bring the Epstein Files to an immediate House floor vote.



Can you imagine that? They don't care.



"I just made a motion to bring it straight to the dadgum floor and they blocked it. They blocked it!"



"I… pic.twitter.com/NabRnzT7cD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Here's the full quote from Rep. Burchett via @EricLDaugh:

"I just made a motion to bring it straight to the dadgum floor and they blocked it. They blocked it!" "I tried to do unanimous consent, tried to get the Epstein files, get it straight to the floor to cut out all this nonsense. And, you know, and the Democrats blocked it oddly enough!" "Now here they've had it for four years and they, obviously, if there was something there about Trump, they would have released it." "This is politics. It has nothing to do with doing what's right!" "And it's Washington DC to a T. And again, they ought to be ashamed of themselves, but they're probably not."

Democrats are trying to claim this NEVER happened. Here it is.



BURCHETT: I ask unanimous consent...and immediate consideration in the House.



CHAIR: Under guidelines...as recorded in Sec. 956, the chair is constrained not to entertain the request unless cleared by the BIPARTISAN… pic.twitter.com/dNCMADw0Hr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Liberals have been bitchin about Epstein all day today.

Nothing like liberal hypocrisy. https://t.co/5ROuOk30RJ — Joseph DeSouza (@Joe_DeSouza) November 13, 2025

Please note, Democrats just blocked an effort to bring the Epstein Files to an immediate House floor vote.



Gosh, why would they do that? https://t.co/CDlBwtYqJx — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 12, 2025

Editor's Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

