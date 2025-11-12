Rep. Tim Burchett Put House Dems' Demand to Release Epstein Files to the Test (Guess What Happened Next)

WATCH - This Ain’t Camelot, It’s CRINGEALOT: Kennedy Heir Clicked ‘Upload’ & We’re...
Doug P. | 10:40 PM on November 12, 2025
Meme

On Wednesday the House Oversight Committee Democrats released some Epstein-related emails intended for media consumption (and of course the MSM ate it up without question). One of those emails contained a name that was redacted that hadn't been previously blacked out. The reason? Well, it would have ruined the intended narrative:

But all that from the Dems was enough to start a new round of "release the Epstein files" from the Dems and others: 

"Release the Epstein files"?

Rep. Tim Burchett tried that very thing on the same night the House voted to end the Schumer shutdown (which President Trump will sign soon), but his unanimous consent vote request was shot down: 

Gee, it's almost like this is a big political game for the Dems for distraction purposes. 

Here's the full quote from Rep. Burchett via @EricLDaugh: 

"I just made a motion to bring it straight to the dadgum floor and they blocked it. They blocked it!" 

"I tried to do unanimous consent, tried to get the Epstein files, get it straight to the floor to cut out all this nonsense. And, you know, and the Democrats blocked it oddly enough!" 

"Now here they've had it for four years and they, obviously, if there was something there about Trump, they would have released it." 

"This is politics. It has nothing to do with doing what's right!" 

"And it's Washington DC to a T. And again, they ought to be ashamed of themselves, but they're probably not." 

HMM. 

Go figure. 

It's a total mystery.

*****

Editor's Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

