Schumer Shutdown Comes to an End: House Passed CR on It's Way to the White House

By a vote of 222 to 209, the House of Representatives has passed the continuing resolution bill, ending the Schumer shutdown. The bill now heads to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign it at 9:45 p.m. ET, ending the forty-two-day standoff.

BREAKING: House Republicans just officially passed the bill to END the Democrat Shutdown.



President Trump will sign it into law tonight at 9:45p ET. pic.twitter.com/sNz81TnoeO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 13, 2025

My joint statement with Leader @SteveScalise, @GOPMajorityWhip Tom Emmer, and @HouseGOP Chairwoman @RepLisaMcClain on House passage of the government funding bill to end the Democrat Shutdown and reopen the government ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ez6l9Rtrzh — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 13, 2025

Six House Democrats crossed party lines against the wishes of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and voted to reopen the government. All but two Republicans also voted in the affirmative.

House PASSES bill to end government shutdown, sending it to Trump’s desk tonight



Democrats who voted with GOP:



Adam Gray

Jared Golden

Don Davis

Henry Cuellar

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Tom Suozzi



Republican “no” votes



Thomas Massie

Greg Steube pic.twitter.com/bsFzwEoNzL — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) November 13, 2025

Passage of the bill was a huge win for Republicans. Democrats who have kept the government closed for 42 days finally caved without having a single demand met. Including $1.5 trillion in Obamacare subsidies.

🚨 The House just PASSED the bill to end the Schumer Shutdown.



Final vote: 222-209.



Democrats used American families as “leverage” for 43 days and got nothing.



Enough with the missed paychecks, delayed flights, and empty dinner tables. @POTUS will sign it tonight. pic.twitter.com/kwyoNkg6l0 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) November 13, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries is privately fuming after SIX DEMOCRATS refused his orders, broke ranks and voted to reopen the government with Republicans.



They "whipped" all Dems to vote NO.



Brutal, Hakeem! What a pathetic way to lose!pic.twitter.com/94A9TxXds0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Democrats began SCREECHING at each other on the House floor when members of their own party defected and voted to REOPEN



“NO!!!! NOOOOO!!!!!!!”



*unintelligible screaming*



Democrats are in full meltdown mode 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/6wlCkAT31E — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 13, 2025

The curtain closes on Schumer's ridiculous run of political theater with division in his own caucus and calls for him to be replaced as the Senate Minority Leader.

Probably not how Chuckie saw this ending forty-two days ago.

As predicted, the Democrats have finally surrendered after 43 days of a government shutdown.



And as promised, the sombrero memes will cease…after this one. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oNaeFcTz0c — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 13, 2025

In a few short minutes, the Schumer Shutdown will come to an end. SNAP benefits will be paid, airline schedules will slowly get back to normal, and the military, along with other federal workers, will get their overdue paychecks. The shutdown will end as it started, and the Democrats will get nothing but mad at each other.

We have to admit, we will miss the sombreros.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.





