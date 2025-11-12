Schumer Shutdown Comes to an End: House Passed CR on It's Way to the White House

By a vote of 222 to 209, the House of Representatives has passed the continuing resolution bill, ending the Schumer shutdown. The bill now heads to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign it at 9:45 p.m. ET, ending the forty-two-day standoff.
BREAKING: House Republicans just officially passed the bill to END the Democrat Shutdown.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 13, 2025
President Trump will sign it into law tonight at 9:45p ET. pic.twitter.com/sNz81TnoeO
My joint statement with Leader @SteveScalise, @GOPMajorityWhip Tom Emmer, and @HouseGOP Chairwoman @RepLisaMcClain on House passage of the government funding bill to end the Democrat Shutdown and reopen the government ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ez6l9Rtrzh— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 13, 2025
Six House Democrats crossed party lines against the wishes of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and voted to reopen the government. All but two Republicans also voted in the affirmative.
House PASSES bill to end government shutdown, sending it to Trump’s desk tonight— Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) November 13, 2025
Democrats who voted with GOP:
Adam Gray
Jared Golden
Don Davis
Henry Cuellar
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
Tom Suozzi
Republican “no” votes
Thomas Massie
Greg Steube pic.twitter.com/bsFzwEoNzL
Passage of the bill was a huge win for Republicans. Democrats who have kept the government closed for 42 days finally caved without having a single demand met. Including $1.5 trillion in Obamacare subsidies.
🚨 The House just PASSED the bill to end the Schumer Shutdown.— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) November 13, 2025
Final vote: 222-209.
Democrats used American families as “leverage” for 43 days and got nothing.
Enough with the missed paychecks, delayed flights, and empty dinner tables. @POTUS will sign it tonight. pic.twitter.com/kwyoNkg6l0
🚨 BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries is privately fuming after SIX DEMOCRATS refused his orders, broke ranks and voted to reopen the government with Republicans.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025
They "whipped" all Dems to vote NO.
Brutal, Hakeem! What a pathetic way to lose!pic.twitter.com/94A9TxXds0
🚨 JUST IN: Democrats began SCREECHING at each other on the House floor when members of their own party defected and voted to REOPEN— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 13, 2025
“NO!!!! NOOOOO!!!!!!!”
*unintelligible screaming*
Democrats are in full meltdown mode 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/6wlCkAT31E
The curtain closes on Schumer's ridiculous run of political theater with division in his own caucus and calls for him to be replaced as the Senate Minority Leader.
Probably not how Chuckie saw this ending forty-two days ago.
As predicted, the Democrats have finally surrendered after 43 days of a government shutdown.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 13, 2025
And as promised, the sombrero memes will cease…after this one. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oNaeFcTz0c
In a few short minutes, the Schumer Shutdown will come to an end. SNAP benefits will be paid, airline schedules will slowly get back to normal, and the military, along with other federal workers, will get their overdue paychecks. The shutdown will end as it started, and the Democrats will get nothing but mad at each other.
We have to admit, we will miss the sombreros.
Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.
Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member