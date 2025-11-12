Schumer Shutdown Comes to an End: House Passed CR on It's Way to the White House

Sean Duffy Revokes 17,000 Commercial Driver's Licenses Illegally Issued by California
Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:40 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

By a vote of 222 to 209, the House of Representatives has passed the continuing resolution bill, ending the Schumer shutdown. The bill now heads to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign it at 9:45 p.m. ET, ending the forty-two-day standoff.

Six House Democrats crossed party lines against the wishes of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and voted to reopen the government. All but two Republicans also voted in the affirmative.

Passage of the bill was a huge win for Republicans. Democrats who have kept the government closed for 42 days finally caved without having a single demand met. Including $1.5 trillion in Obamacare subsidies.

The curtain closes on Schumer's ridiculous run of political theater with division in his own caucus and calls for him to be replaced as the Senate Minority Leader.

Probably not how Chuckie saw this ending forty-two days ago.

In a few short minutes, the Schumer Shutdown will come to an end. SNAP benefits will be paid, airline schedules will slowly get back to normal, and the military, along with other federal workers, will get their overdue paychecks. The shutdown will end as it started, and the Democrats will get nothing but mad at each other.

We have to admit, we will miss the sombreros.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.


