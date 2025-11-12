GOP Oversight Reveals How Low Dishonest Dems Sunk to Push Their Latest 'BOMBSHELL' About Trump

Today has brought with it a big attempt by the Democrats to throw out some more bait for their base to snap up. Many lefties are angry about the Dems caving on the shutdown, and That has led to yet another one of those "what they're telling you vs. what they're trying to leave out" stories.

Advertisement

Here's how the Democrats are framing an email release from the House Oversight Democrats:

Trump 👏 is 👏 in 👏 the 👏 files.



Email from Epstein to Maxwell released by the Estate and House Oversight today. pic.twitter.com/unwl6exy1Y — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) November 12, 2025

Naturally "journalists" like former CNN TDS reporter Jim Acosta were happy to help spread that around far and wide without question:

BOMBSHELL: Emails released by @OversightDems show Epstein told Maxwell that Trump had “spent hours at my house,” “knew about the girls,” and that Trump was “that dog that hasn’t barked.” To which Maxwell says “I have been thinking about that.” pic.twitter.com/6KcXg3KG5a — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 12, 2025

Do these people ever get tired of screeching "BOMBSHELL" every day and then moving on to something else the next? Guess not.

As Karol Markowicz advised, read the actual emails (and notice what the Dems redacted -- we'll get to that in a second):

Anyone reading these emails as anything but fabulist Michael Wolff trying to coach Jeffrey Epstein on how to “get” Donald Trump is a mark. Don’t get taken so easily by headlines, read the actual emails. https://t.co/3ythkUSMUT — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 12, 2025

This "bombshell" looks to me like they still don't have anything solid to implicate Trump, which would be expected, or they would have rolled it out under Biden. https://t.co/A5vh37FLz0 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 12, 2025

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee caught the Dems redacting a name that wasn't previously redacted because apparently they didn't want anybody to be able to connect a couple of dots:

Why did Democrats cover up the name when the Estate didn't redact it in the redacted documents provided to the committee?



It's because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump.



Democrats are trying to create a fake… https://t.co/vd7gw3kJl0 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 12, 2025

So the victim mentioned in the email, which the Dems blacked out, previously said she never saw Trump do anything wrong or inappropriate? The Dem dishonesty and shamelessness continues.

Democrats whine about "releasing the files," but they only cherry-pick when they have them to generate clickbait.



📄 You deserve the full truth: https://t.co/UQ3GTWDgb2 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

We're certainly never going to see the "full truth" from the Democrats.

The usual clowns with more bullshit. The name of the victim Trump spent “hours with” was redacted by Dems. This was done intentionally. It’s Virginia Giuffre, her identify was unmasked by Republicans. Why did Dems conceal her ID??? Bc Giuffre praised Trump in her book as… https://t.co/UKObGI3ZTg — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 12, 2025

Tomorrow will likely bring with it a different narrative with which the Dems will try to distract their base (and of course most of the media will pass it along without any scrutiny).

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!