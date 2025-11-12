John Harwood Says Trump, Vance and Hegseth Aren't Fit to Shine Man of...
GOP Oversight Reveals How Low Dishonest Dems Sunk to Push Their Latest 'BOMBSHELL' About Trump

Doug P. | 1:54 PM on November 12, 2025
meme

Today has brought with it a big attempt by the Democrats to throw out some more bait for their base to snap up. Many lefties are angry about the Dems caving on the shutdown, and That has led to yet another one of those "what they're telling you vs. what they're trying to leave out" stories. 

Here's how the Democrats are framing an email release from the House Oversight Democrats: 

Naturally "journalists" like former CNN TDS reporter Jim Acosta were happy to help spread that around far and wide without question: 

Do these people ever get tired of screeching "BOMBSHELL" every day and then moving on to something else the next? Guess not. 

As Karol Markowicz advised, read the actual emails (and notice what the Dems redacted -- we'll get to that in a second): 

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee caught the Dems redacting a name that wasn't previously redacted because apparently they didn't want anybody to be able to connect a couple of dots:

So the victim mentioned in the email, which the Dems blacked out, previously said she never saw Trump do anything wrong or inappropriate? The Dem dishonesty and shamelessness continues. 

We're certainly never going to see the "full truth" from the Democrats. 

Tomorrow will likely bring with it a different narrative with which the Dems will try to distract their base (and of course most of the media will pass it along without any scrutiny). 

*****

