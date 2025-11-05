Group of Mamdani Campaigners Try to Explain Why They Voted for Him (Good Luck, NYC)

Yesterday Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election and we immediately found out just how seriously the self-described democratic socialist will be when it comes to fighting the billionaire oligarchy:

Advertisement

So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!



Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani 🇺🇸🗽🌊 pic.twitter.com/nvR5Zb46TI — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 5, 2025

"The American dream continues"?

These people not only want to destroy the American dream, but America itself. However, they've clearly managed to trick a lot of voters (the "free stuff" promises always work like a charm with people who don't see any value in trying to think things through).

Mamdani's supporters are the kinds of voters who don't get terrified when they hear things like this:

"We will prove that there is no problem to large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about."



Those are terrifying words. pic.twitter.com/EY0qypP3Qy — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 5, 2025

In addition to a Mamdani supporter who last night said that the U.S. "unfortunately" brought down the Soviet Union (how many "No Kings" protesters on the Left ironically applauded a lamentation that America brought down a totalitarian nation?).

But let's move on to some different Mamdani campaigners and voters, and most of them in this video are young white females trying to explain why they supported the "democratic socialist" ("communist" is also an acceptable descriptor). Watch:

I ran into a flock of Mamdani campaigners telling people to vote for Zohran.



They couldn’t even tell me why they support him. This is SO sad.



How much are they being paid to stand out here and say things THEY don’t even believe in?! pic.twitter.com/ylYbPI50af — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 4, 2025

Yeesh.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine put it this way:

A lot of hopium here. https://t.co/1rJmUrdbm1 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 5, 2025

Yes, a whole lot!

"Idiocracy" detected:

The movie Idiocracy was a prophecy https://t.co/d4HuO0DKLn — Aron Price (@aronpricepga) November 5, 2025

This is just brutal. Mike Judge predicted this 19 years ago. https://t.co/vhzcsxolTc pic.twitter.com/XKBOau9mDz — slyventure (@slyventure771) November 5, 2025

Like the book "1984," "Idiocracy" wasn't intended to be an instruction manual, but here we are.

However, the Mamdani voters above look like critical thinkers compared to others:

FEMALE MAMDANI VOTER: "Sharia law starts now, abso-fucking-lutely!"



Moronic sheep.



pic.twitter.com/2sJIsYMpga — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 5, 2025

Oh dear. Rude awakenings are likely on the way, perhaps sooner than later.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!