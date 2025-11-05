Group of Mamdani Campaigners Try to Explain Why They Voted for Him (Good Luck, NYC)

The Blunder Games: Jennifer Lawrence Says No More Trump Talk Because Hollywood Actors...
Doug P. | 3:50 PM on November 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election and we immediately found out just how seriously the self-described democratic socialist will be when it comes to fighting the billionaire oligarchy:

"The American dream continues"?

These people not only want to destroy the American dream, but America itself. However, they've clearly managed to trick a lot of voters (the "free stuff" promises always work like a charm with people who don't see any value in trying to think things through). 

Mamdani's supporters are the kinds of voters who don't get terrified when they hear things like this:

In addition to a Mamdani supporter who last night said that the U.S. "unfortunately" brought down the Soviet Union (how many "No Kings" protesters on the Left ironically applauded a lamentation that America brought down a totalitarian nation?). 

But let's move on to some different Mamdani campaigners and voters, and most of them in this video are young white females trying to explain why they supported the "democratic socialist" ("communist" is also an acceptable descriptor). Watch: 

Yeesh.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine put it this way: 

Yes, a whole lot!

"Idiocracy" detected: 

Like the book "1984," "Idiocracy" wasn't intended to be an instruction manual, but here we are. 

However, the Mamdani voters above look like critical thinkers compared to others: 

Oh dear. Rude awakenings are likely on the way, perhaps sooner than later. 

*****

