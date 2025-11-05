Zohran Mamdani Just Delivered One of the Most Horrifying Quotes Ever From a Politician

Yesterday brought with it some disappointments for the Republicans in certain areas of the country, but Jesse Kelly had a good reminder and some advice moving forward:

Guys, calm down. It’s two blue areas and one purple area. It’s NYC, Jersey, and Virginia. It doesn’t mean the GOP is doomed in the midterms and all is lost. It’s one battle that didn’t go our way and would have been an upset if we won.



Onward and upward. Time for the next one. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 5, 2025

In the meantime, New York City can look forward to having Zohran Mandami, who warmly quoted a communist in his victory speech, as its next mayor.

The kinds of people who voted for Mandami might not find this other quote from his speech last night to be disturbing, but everybody else will:

"We will prove that there is no problem to large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about."



Those are terrifying words. pic.twitter.com/EY0qypP3Qy — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 5, 2025

"YIKES" and then some.

"We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about."



Genuinely one of the most horrifying quotes I've ever heard from a politician. pic.twitter.com/2Je148KEvy — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 5, 2025

Oh, we're sure Mamdani will definitely try and prove that, which is what makes it so frightening.

I didn’t think this quote could be real when I saw it earlier. https://t.co/lfwgcx06AQ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 5, 2025

We're probably going to be hearing a lot of that in the coming years.

Mandami's remark rang some bells for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

“I’m from the government and I’m here to help!” https://t.co/5xwV3tRTHW — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 5, 2025

The most frightening words in the English language, according to Ronald Reagan.

The thing you have to realize is that in many important ways that matter the West lost the Cold War to the Soviets, their zombie grip is tightening around our necks and most people are too uninterested or frankly ill-informed to notice it https://t.co/Mj2Lu0SvNL — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 5, 2025

"No concern too small" for the government to care about is one of the most terrifying things I've ever heard. https://t.co/8fPq96D2wx — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 5, 2025

And the situation might be about to get even more terrifying. Stay tuned.

*****

