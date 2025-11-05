TMZ Platforms the Lipsticked Locker Room Creeper to Whine While Real Women Get...
Young Women Go Full Orwell: Majority Vote for the Commie in NYC, Because...
Dems Lied Again: Promised No More Elections Under Trump—Yet Here We Are
VIP
Guess Who Zohran 'Definitely Not a Communist' Mamdani Quoted Warmly During His Victory...
Republicans Need to Wake from the Slumber: Bucks County School Board Wipeout Signals...
A Fun Laugh on a BAD Night: Trump Takes Over Video Screen at...
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY...
Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville...
AOC Says Mamdani’s Election Is a Victory Over Both the Republicans and the...
Scott Jennings: NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Is Now the Socialist Face and Voice...
VIP
Chuck Schumer Won’t Reveal Who He Voted for in NYC Mayoral Race, Fears...
Elizabeth Warren Angry That Trump Won't Intervene on Behalf of Redskins, Chiefs in...
Shenanigans and Blatant Incompetence: Just Another Election Day in Josh Shapiro's Pennsylv...
Apple AirTag Locates Stolen School Board Candidate's Sign at Teacher's House

Zohran Mamdani Just Delivered One of the Most Horrifying Quotes Ever From a Politician

Doug P. | 12:25 PM on November 05, 2025
Meme

Yesterday brought with it some disappointments for the Republicans in certain areas of the country, but Jesse Kelly had a good reminder and some advice moving forward:

Advertisement

In the meantime, New York City can look forward to having Zohran Mandami, who warmly quoted a communist in his victory speech, as its next mayor. 

The kinds of people who voted for Mandami might not find this other quote from his speech last night to be disturbing, but everybody else will: 

"YIKES" and then some. 

Oh, we're sure Mamdani will definitely try and prove that, which is what makes it so frightening. 

Recommended

TMZ Platforms the Lipsticked Locker Room Creeper to Whine While Real Women Get Traumatized
justmindy
Advertisement

We're probably going to be hearing a lot of that in the coming years.

Mandami's remark rang some bells for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

The most frightening words in the English language, according to Ronald Reagan. 

And the situation might be about to get even more terrifying. Stay tuned. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TMZ Platforms the Lipsticked Locker Room Creeper to Whine While Real Women Get Traumatized
justmindy
Young Women Go Full Orwell: Majority Vote for the Commie in NYC, Because Feelings Over Freedom Every Time
justmindy
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY Predictable Start
Doug P.
Republicans Need to Wake from the Slumber: Bucks County School Board Wipeout Signals 2026 Danger
justmindy
Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash
Grateful Calvin
A Fun Laugh on a BAD Night: Trump Takes Over Video Screen at Mamdani HQ Victory Party
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

TMZ Platforms the Lipsticked Locker Room Creeper to Whine While Real Women Get Traumatized justmindy
Advertisement