NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY Predictable Start

As we told you last night, there were enough New York City voters who were in a big rush to run The Big Apple into the ground to ensure that democratic socialist (well, let's just go with "communist" since he's said that part out loud before) Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor.

Here's a victory quote from Mamdani that will terrify anybody who knows something about history (those are the people who very likely either didn't vote for Mamdani or told themselves "this time it'll be different":

"We will prove that there is no problem to large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about."



Those are terrifying words. pic.twitter.com/EY0qypP3Qy — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 5, 2025

YIKES.

Now let's flash back a week or two, when Mamdani's fellow fighters of all things billionaire oligarchy, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders showed up to support his campaign:

Thank you, New York City.



Now let’s win. pic.twitter.com/3EL0X30UAh — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 27, 2025

After Mamdani was declared the winner of yesterday's NYC election, something not very surprising happened.

Let the fight against the billionaire oligarchy begin! Or, maybe not:

Zohran's fight against billionaire oligarchs is off to a fantastic start. pic.twitter.com/sYrXfcWmRG — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 5, 2025

These leftists always package their planned nightmares as an "American dream," and this is no different:

So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!



Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani 🇺🇸🗽🌊 pic.twitter.com/nvR5Zb46TI — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 5, 2025

That picture has "bought and paid for" written all over it.

This pic is a flex by mini-me Soros that despite all the rhetoric Mamdani spouted about the billionaire class, nothing is going to change for them. Mamdani is owned like all the other politicians who promise "change." What will change, however, is that it is about to get… — Jack Daley (@JackitDaley) November 5, 2025

Congrats New Yorkers, you are the most gullible people on the planet… https://t.co/19UjAXdCzd — AmericaIsBack (@AmericasBack1) November 5, 2025

Democrats define Billionaire Oligarchs as Trump and Elon. Their donor class of Billionaires are exalted and untouchable. 💃 — Michael Nelson 🇺🇸 🧀🗳️ (@Michael89486554) November 5, 2025

There are many exceptions to the people Mamdani, Sanders and AOC slam as the "billionaire oligarchy."

*****

