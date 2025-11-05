Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville...
AOC Says Mamdani’s Election Is a Victory Over Both the Republicans and the...
Scott Jennings: NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Is Now the Socialist Face and Voice...
VIP
Chuck Schumer Won’t Reveal Who He Voted for in NYC Mayoral Race, Fears...
Elizabeth Warren Angry That Trump Won't Intervene on Behalf of Redskins, Chiefs in...
Shenanigans and Blatant Incompetence: Just Another Election Day in Josh Shapiro's Pennsylv...
Apple AirTag Locates Stolen School Board Candidate's Sign at Teacher's House
VIP
New York City Dedicates $65 Million to Trans-Only Homeless Shelter (With Yoga!)
LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia,...
Decision Desk HQ Calls New York Mayor's Race for Zohran Mamdani
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Sen. Raphael Warnock: Trump Is the One Literally Holding Hungry Children Hostage for...
Decision Desk HQ Calls Virginia Attorney General's Race for Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones
Report: More Than a Dozen Dem Senators Engaging With GOP on Reopening the...

NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY Predictable Start

Doug P. | 9:16 AM on November 05, 2025
Artist Angie

As we told you last night, there were enough New York City voters who were in a big rush to run The Big Apple into the ground to ensure that democratic socialist (well, let's just go with "communist" since he's said that part out loud before) Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor. 

Advertisement

Here's a victory quote from Mamdani that will terrify anybody who knows something about history (those are the people who very likely either didn't vote for Mamdani or told themselves "this time it'll be different": 

YIKES.

Now let's flash back a week or two, when Mamdani's fellow fighters of all things billionaire oligarchy, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders showed up to support his campaign: 

After Mamdani was declared the winner of yesterday's NYC election, something not very surprising happened.

Let the fight against the billionaire oligarchy begin! Or, maybe not:

These leftists always package their planned nightmares as an "American dream," and this is no different:

Recommended

Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That picture has "bought and paid for" written all over it.  

There are many exceptions to the people Mamdani, Sanders and AOC slam as the "billionaire oligarchy." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash
Grateful Calvin
Elizabeth Warren Angry That Trump Won't Intervene on Behalf of Redskins, Chiefs in YouTubeTV Kerfuffle
Gordon K
Scott Jennings: NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Is Now the Socialist Face and Voice of the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
Apple AirTag Locates Stolen School Board Candidate's Sign at Teacher's House
Brett T.
AOC Says Mamdani’s Election Is a Victory Over Both the Republicans and the Democrat Party’s ‘Old Guard’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash Grateful Calvin
Advertisement