Decision Desk HQ Calls New York Mayor's Race for Zohran Mamdani

This is hardly a surprise, but the voters of New York City have elected themselves a socialist who's guaranteed to run the city into the ground. Someone worse than Andrew Cuomo.
Decision Desk HQ projects Zohran Mamdani to win the New York City Mayor election.#DecisionMade: 9:03 pm ET— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2025
Follow live results on our website. pic.twitter.com/JLV4vXwznG
https://t.co/sybhZEWWgm pic.twitter.com/wyI6CRvVV3— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 5, 2025
From Giuliani to Mamdani in less than a generation https://t.co/WDhFwezxNI— Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) November 5, 2025
It’s a sad day for NYC.— Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) November 5, 2025
The “Big Apple” is now government issued and will be rationed accordingly.
P.S. If you want to come to the Sunshine State leave your leftist ideology home.
Don’t New York our Florida. https://t.co/2F7AFbPNqe
NYC - You people are so dumb.— American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1True_American_) November 5, 2025
May God help the innocent ones living in that soon to be sh*thole. https://t.co/mrLyTo0R7T
The Mamdani election night HQ is in extreme jubilation with this news. https://t.co/nx9FQvY8W5 pic.twitter.com/mQoINp6R7Q— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 5, 2025
RIP NYC!https://t.co/cIYknrztZ8— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) November 5, 2025
That race was called three minutes after the polls closed. New Yorkers are gluttons for punishment. At least none of us at Twitchy live there. We're sorry if you do. You're about to find out what "real socialism" looks like up close and personal.
