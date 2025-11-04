Decision Desk HQ Calls New York Mayor's Race for Zohran Mamdani

This is hardly a surprise, but the voters of New York City have elected themselves a socialist who's guaranteed to run the city into the ground. Someone worse than Andrew Cuomo.

Decision Desk HQ projects Zohran Mamdani to win the New York City Mayor election.#DecisionMade: 9:03 pm ET



Follow live results on our website. pic.twitter.com/JLV4vXwznG — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2025

From Giuliani to Mamdani in less than a generation https://t.co/WDhFwezxNI — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) November 5, 2025

It’s a sad day for NYC.



The “Big Apple” is now government issued and will be rationed accordingly.



P.S. If you want to come to the Sunshine State leave your leftist ideology home.



Don’t New York our Florida. https://t.co/2F7AFbPNqe — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) November 5, 2025

NYC - You people are so dumb.



May God help the innocent ones living in that soon to be sh*thole. https://t.co/mrLyTo0R7T — American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1True_American_) November 5, 2025

The Mamdani election night HQ is in extreme jubilation with this news. https://t.co/nx9FQvY8W5 pic.twitter.com/mQoINp6R7Q — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 5, 2025

That race was called three minutes after the polls closed. New Yorkers are gluttons for punishment. At least none of us at Twitchy live there. We're sorry if you do. You're about to find out what "real socialism" looks like up close and personal.

