Spot the Subtle Difference Between Ex WH Spox's Testimony About Biden vs. What He Told the Media

Call us crazy, but we're starting to think that Joe Biden's White House staff were lying to Americans about their interactions with the previous president. Instead it's a little easier to believe your own eyes and ears to come to a conclusion about what was going on at the WH during the previous four years.

Advertisement

Some Democrats are still sticking to the "sharp as a tack" claims while making up stories about how Biden was just as available to the press as Trump.

Former Biden special assistant Ian Sams, the same one who went on to become a spokesman for Kamala Harris and lie about how her campaign was performing, has been called out for two very different answers about his interactions with Joe while he was in the White House.

GOP Oversight served up these shots and chasers featuring Sams during a Biden coverup hearing vs. what he was telling the media at the time. Watch:

WATCH: Ian Sams, one of Joe Biden's spokespersons, met with him only TWICE in over TWO YEARS.



Then he would go on live television and say he interacted with him EVERY SINGLE DAY.



He was LYING to the American people to cover up for Biden's decline. pic.twitter.com/9BDXKWhyUw — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 29, 2025

One of those versions of Sams wasn't telling the truth and we're pretty sure which one it was!

Ian Simp went around town for four years telling reporters and whoever else would listen that he was in the inner circle. And they believed him!



He didn’t have to lie. But he made a calculated decision to do so. Which makes him a terrible person. https://t.co/bzz7qx6ilr — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 30, 2025

DYING at the draft community note on this.



“When Ian says ‘the Joe Biden that so many of us experience every day’ he didn’t necessarily mean he MET with him” https://t.co/ziRjyazjLt pic.twitter.com/KXEQUPtlTr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 29, 2025

Maybe that Community Note suggestion was submitted by Sams. Hey, you never know!

Apparently President Autopen had everything under control at the White House back then.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!