THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against...
VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for...
Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Me...
JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice...
Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Dems Push ‘Weaponizing Hunger’ Talking Point to Blame Trump for Their Schumer Shutdown...
My Hero! Gavin Newsom Says Biden Is One of the Most Successful Presidents...
VIP
Migrant Sex Offender in UK Released in 'Blunder' That 'Should Never Have Happened'
Pete Hegseth's Post and Video Will Trigger Dems Demanding an End to Vaporizing...
London Police Urge Citizens Not to Spread Disinformation After Triple Stabbing by Afghan...
CBS Staffer Calls Layoffs a 'Bloodbath,' Race and Culture Unit 'Gutted'
Wesley Yang's Question Sparks a Laugh Riot: Telling Americans from Europeans Proves Hilari...

Spot the Subtle Difference Between Ex WH Spox's Testimony About Biden vs. What He Told the Media

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on October 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

Call us crazy, but we're starting to think that Joe Biden's White House staff were lying to Americans about their interactions with the previous president. Instead it's a little easier to believe your own eyes and ears to come to a conclusion about what was going on at the WH during the previous four years. 

Advertisement

Some Democrats are still sticking to the "sharp as a tack" claims while making up stories about how Biden was just as available to the press as Trump

Former Biden special assistant Ian Sams, the same one who went on to become a spokesman for Kamala Harris and lie about how her campaign was performing, has been called out for two very different answers about his interactions with Joe while he was in the White House. 

GOP Oversight served up these shots and chasers featuring Sams during a Biden coverup hearing vs. what he was telling the media at the time. Watch: 

One of those versions of Sams wasn't telling the truth and we're pretty sure which one it was!

Recommended

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Maybe that Community Note suggestion was submitted by Sams. Hey, you never know!

Apparently President Autopen had everything under control at the White House back then. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence
Grateful Calvin
Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic Break On-Air
Warren Squire
JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A
Grateful Calvin
Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Media Snoozes
justmindy
Wesley Yang's Question Sparks a Laugh Riot: Telling Americans from Europeans Proves Hilarious
justmindy
VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for Usha's Faith Walk
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence Grateful Calvin
Advertisement