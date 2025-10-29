Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’ As Autopen Scandal Heats Up

Democrats continue to deny former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says the autopen scandal swirling around Biden’s presidency (residency?) has many rushing to roll out their ‘sharp as a tack’ nonsense in his defense.

Here’s Jennings on CNN dealing with one such Democrat. (WATCH)

In the Year of our Lord 2025, I’m still out here listening to Dems argue that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack.



This autopen scandal is real - we’ll see where it goes now 👇 pic.twitter.com/GB8KlvBu83 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 29, 2025

"Do you have eyes and ears" was the best line. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 29, 2025

@ScottJenningsKY ...they didn't say which end of the thumbtac — DaveNunyaBusiness (@Dave_NunyaBiz) October 29, 2025

Yep, he’s as sharp (as the blunt end) a tack!

If only we had evidence of Biden’s decline. Well, what do you know? (WATCH)

Democrat: “There’s no evidence that Joe Biden was in cognitive decline."



Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/K8ciDYwo6C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Did they see the same news clips that we did...I'm not sure saying things enough times might make it come true is the best journalism practice. pic.twitter.com/AQnk87f3E2 — FED-UP TEXAN (@UnicornSpit3) October 29, 2025

Remember in the Beginning, democraps kept telling us he just had a stutter and cursed us out for making fun of it? — 🌟🇺🇸Mimi Balone🇺🇸✊ #SaveTheChildren🔥 (@MMBalone) October 29, 2025

That was to provide cover for his failing mental health and to excuse his gaffes.

Posters say if Democrats are truthful about Biden’s cognitive issues, then all their lies about his presidency will start unraveling.

If they tell the truth about their knowledge of his decline, then they’ll have to tell the truth about who was really running the government. The entire party fall when that can of worms gets opened. — American Voter (@fcsd347) October 29, 2025

The same people who screamed “Trump is a dictator” are now defending a presidency run by staffers and a signature machine. The autopen didn’t just sign documents—it signed away the Republic. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 29, 2025

If they admit that, what else would they have to admit? How horrific would that be for them to get a glimpse of how despicable they’ve been? It would shatter their sense of superiority, rock the foundations of their identity, they would have to face themselves. — Xenometic (@Xenometic) October 29, 2025

Joe Biden signed one pardon with his own hand and that was for Hunter. pic.twitter.com/WM0cWinrwQ — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) October 29, 2025

The people who are arguing that President Biden was fully mentally capable are most likely culpable in some way for the misuse and abuse. — Michael Giannulis (@mikegiannulis) October 29, 2025

It was all a huge conspiracy. If the truth comes out, there most likely will be consequences for all those involved. Hence, the continuation of the ridiculous mantra that ‘President Joe Biden was the best version of Biden’ they’d ever seen.

