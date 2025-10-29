Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’ As Autopen Scandal Heats Up

Julie Kelly Has More on Lengths Biden-Era DOJ and FBI Went to Stop...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on October 29, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats continue to deny former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says the autopen scandal swirling around Biden’s presidency (residency?) has many rushing to roll out their ‘sharp as a tack’ nonsense in his defense.

Here’s Jennings on CNN dealing with one such Democrat. (WATCH)

Yep, he’s as sharp (as the blunt end) a tack!

If only we had evidence of Biden’s decline. Well, what do you know? (WATCH)

That was to provide cover for his failing mental health and to excuse his gaffes.

Posters say if Democrats are truthful about Biden’s cognitive issues, then all their lies about his presidency will start unraveling.

It was all a huge conspiracy. If the truth comes out, there most likely will be consequences for all those involved. Hence, the continuation of the ridiculous mantra that ‘President Joe Biden was the best version of Biden’ they’d ever seen.

