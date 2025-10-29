S. Korea President's Gift for Trump Is a LOCK to Trigger 'No Kings'...
Biden DOJ's Weaponization Effort Against Team Trump Was Even Bigger Than Previously Thought

Doug P. | 10:06 AM on October 29, 2025
meme

Whenever a Democrat comes out and accuses the Trump administration of weaponizing the justice system against his political opponents all we can do it point and laugh. As we told you earlier, Sen. Adam Schiff was the latest lefty to demonstrate a complete lack of self-awareness when he said that Trump is abusing his power by issuing pardons to political allies. That is of course the same Schiff who accepted a pardon from President Biden (and/or the autopen). 

We've run across another example showing the level of Democrat shamelessness when it comes to accusing Trump of weaponizing the DOJ. Here's more on the Arctic Frost operation which was reportedly authorized straight from the top during the Biden administration

According to the House Judiciary Committee, the effort to take down Trump and many of his supporters was even bigger than previously known: 

Here's the full post from @JudiciaryGOP: 

HIGHLIGHTS: 

-Arctic Frost investigators utilized FBI field offices from across the country to conduct its investigation.  

-Arctic Frost investigators requested $16,600 to travel to conduct more than 40 interviews. 

-45 individuals including, Steve Bannon, Scott Perry, Rudolph Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, and Mark Meadows were potentially under investigation.  

-Another 111 individuals including Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino, Jeff Rosen, and Ed Martin were also potentially under investigation.

This was happening under the same Democrats who were gaslighting about Team Trump being a "threat to democracy," and it turns out that call was coming from inside their own house. 

We would now like to see a massive level of accountability. Will that happen?

Yes indeed. 

