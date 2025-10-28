Adam Schiff: Trump Is Abusing His Pardon Power to Reward Family and Political Allies - Sound Familiar?

To say Democrat Adam Schiff is shameless is an understatement. On Tuesday, the California Senator took to the Senate floor to express his displeasure at President Donald Trump 'abusing the pardon power’ of his office to allegedly reward his friends and family. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Schiff is the beneficiary of a preemptive pardon by former President Joe Biden, who actually pardoned his own convicted felon son, Hunter Biden.

Here's Schiff. (WATCH)

Adam Schiff, who received a pardon from his political ally Joe Biden — takes to the Senate floor to rail against presidential pardons for political allies. pic.twitter.com/8YUuoAym9S — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Astounding levels of hypocrisy by Schiff, as usual. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 29, 2025

It's still pretty amazing to behold.

Posters say Schiff's self-awareness is zero.

Russian Collusion Hoaxer and mortgage fraud criminal Adam Schiff, who received a pre-emptive political pardon from the Biden Administration who illegally abused the “auto-pen” is BIG MAD that other people besides have received political pardons. pic.twitter.com/YO82jWaf1M — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 28, 2025

Man who received pardon from political ally condemns pardons for political allies — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

It's impossible to shame a man who disregards the truth so frequently. — Solomon King 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@SolomonKing17) October 28, 2025

He really is a special treat, isn't he? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) October 28, 2025

We have never seen a politician who lies with ease like Schiff. He’s the slimiest of the slimy.

Of course, Schiff’s opinions on preemptive pardons have changed since Trump’s first term. (WATCH)

Let's reflect on when you said preemptive pardons are for criminals. That's you. pic.twitter.com/ugPq3wkfxa — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) October 28, 2025

Abusing his pardon power? Rewarding his family?



The power of the pardon was undeniably abused by Biden’s staff when the Autopen signed his pardons without his knowledge.



And family?



The ONLY pardon Biden personally signed was Hunter’s.



How’s your pardon, by the way? — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 28, 2025

Schiff lives in a weird alternate reality of no self-awareness regarding his hypocrisy. I'm baffled about how these people continue to be elected. — O (@oecisme) October 28, 2025

His track record of failures and lies would normally be a drag on an average politician, but California voters keep rewarding Schiff. He keeps failing upward with every loss to Trump.

