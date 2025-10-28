Adam Schiff: Trump Is Abusing His Pardon Power to Reward Family and Political Allies - Sound Familiar?

Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:50 PM on October 28, 2025

To say Democrat Adam Schiff is shameless is an understatement. On Tuesday, the California Senator took to the Senate floor to express his displeasure at President Donald Trump 'abusing the pardon power’ of his office to allegedly reward his friends and family. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Schiff is the beneficiary of a preemptive pardon by former President Joe Biden, who actually pardoned his own convicted felon son, Hunter Biden.

Here's Schiff. (WATCH)

It's still pretty amazing to behold.

Posters say Schiff's self-awareness is zero.

We have never seen a politician who lies with ease like Schiff. He’s the slimiest of the slimy.

Of course, Schiff’s opinions on preemptive pardons have changed since Trump’s first term. (WATCH)

His track record of failures and lies would normally be a drag on an average politician, but California voters keep rewarding Schiff. He keeps failing upward with every loss to Trump.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



