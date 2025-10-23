Catherine Herridge: Authorization for FBI’s Arctic Frost Op Came Straight From the Top

Sen. Chuck Grassley deserves some sort of medal for as much investigative work as he does for the Senate Judiciary Committee, which just gets overlooked and swept under the rug by the media and the rest of Congress. Grassley announced on Thursday that he'd just received a document proving the FBI's Operation Arctic Frost was personally approved by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Advertisement

Just received this doc frm DOJ Proof that Biden Atty General Merrick Garland+ Deputy Atty General Lisa Monaco+ FBI Dir Chris Wray all PERSONALLY APPROVED opening Arctic Frost



This investigation unleashed unchecked govt power at the highest levels My oversight will continue pic.twitter.com/atuRnC8ara — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 23, 2025

Fortunately, Grassley has one real journalist paying attention, and she was fired by CBS News. Catherine Herridge broke out her trusty highligter and went over Grassley's documents.

NEW: APPROVAL CAME FROM THE TOP



Biden administration AG Garland, his deputy Lisa Monaco and then Director Christopher Wray physically signed off on FBI probe codenamed ARCTIC FROST.



The records via @ChuckGrassley show authorization based on “limited detail and basis” including… pic.twitter.com/FdaaKzlwjL — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 23, 2025

The post continues:

… “open source” media reporting (similar pattern seen with Steele Dossier to justify FISA/surveillance warrants.) Then probe collected phone records from GOP lawmakers including time, place and length of call. Phone metadata can be more revealing than the contents of the phone call obtained by wiretaps . https://grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/doj_approval_to_open_arctic_frost.pdf ARCTIC FROST laid foundation for Jack Smith electors probe.

Yes, this information, gathered from "open course media reporting" and Republicans' phone records, was used by Special Counsel Jack Smith to bring charges of election interference against Donald Trump.

Are they going to be held accountable? This is treason at the highest level. — Chopper (@JasonRodlund) October 23, 2025

There is only one way to dissuade others from trying similar in the future.



Prosecution and punishment of all involved to the full extent of the law! This is treason and attack on the constitutional order of the US. — Jovan Grahovac 🇺🇸 🇷🇸 (@JovanGrahovac01) October 23, 2025

If those at the top and those that executed the plan dont serve lengthy/meaningful prison sentences, the risk/reward scenario for similar bad acts in the future will be much more attractive. — BigC (@BigCFinancial) October 23, 2025

Gotta bring Wray in for questioning or just indict him. — DAS (@TontoStephenson) October 23, 2025

They basically ran the Russia collusion hoax again. All they did was changed the name and new backstory focus, same techniques against the same target.



Once again if people are not indicted for this they will run the same hoax again and again. — CattusFelis (@sosMachiavelli) October 23, 2025

Unreal, but totally believable — sterilized objectivity (@AutoDiddakt) October 23, 2025

We already knew this — JL 🙏🏼🇺🇸 (@jwlmd2000) October 23, 2025

These dirty cops deserve to face a criminal probe for this. This is the kind of shit that goes on in Beijing or Moscow and NOT in the U.S. They plant a story and then use a planted OPEN SOURCE story as a legal basis for a criminal probe. Disgusting!! — JT (I AM CHARLIE KIRK NOW) (@JTfloridaNow) October 23, 2025

Advertisement

It’s all right there. Christopher Wray has some explaining to do. — wheelsosteel8 (@wheelsosteel8) October 23, 2025

They didn't think accountability would ever happen.



That much at the very least is pretty clear. — Michael D McCleary (@michaelmccleary) October 23, 2025

It still may not. Though, since we learned earlier that former CIA Director John Brennan has been referred to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, the Trump DOJ might be getting serious.

So are we gonna arrest these asshats or? — Seamus (@seamusmcreary) October 23, 2025

Until we start seeing 6AM SWAT raids, these posts serve as nothing more than demoralization ops. — Weimar Republican (@ddtexas2025) October 23, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.