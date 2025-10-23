David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s...
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Crackdown on NBA Gambling Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ for...
Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn
Adam Kinzinger Demands a List of Those Paying for Ballroom Without the Consent...
Shutdown Shenanigans: Worried Warnock Panics, Plays Hostage Hero, and Flops with the Facti...
Trump Admin Updates Official WH ‘Major Events’ Timeline to Include Dems Defiling the...
OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe...
Democrats Shut Down Government to Fund Medicaid for Convicted Illegal Alien Child Predator...
Sen. Kennedy Talks His New Book, 'How to Test Negative for Stupid'
WH Press Tried Pushing Dem Talking Points on Karoline Leavitt About Trump's Renovation...
Bernie’s Nazi Problem, Cuomo’s Comeback & Newsom’s Meltdown — This Week Got Spicy
Scott Jennings' Two-Word Response to Hunter Biden Claiming He's Not 'Good TV' Is...
Ballroom Blitzed: White House Construction Hysteria Now Has Dems Evoking the American Revo...
Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom...

Catherine Herridge: Authorization for FBI’s Arctic Frost Op Came Straight From the Top

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 23, 2025
Meme

Sen. Chuck Grassley deserves some sort of medal for as much investigative work as he does for the Senate Judiciary Committee, which just gets overlooked and swept under the rug by the media and the rest of Congress. Grassley announced on Thursday that he'd just received a document proving the FBI's Operation Arctic Frost was personally approved by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Grassley has one real journalist paying attention, and she was fired by CBS News. Catherine Herridge broke out her trusty highligter and went over Grassley's documents.

The post continues:

… “open source” media reporting (similar pattern seen with Steele Dossier to justify FISA/surveillance warrants.)

Then probe collected phone records from GOP lawmakers including time, place and length of call. 

Phone metadata can be more revealing than the contents of the phone call obtained by wiretaps . 

https://grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/doj_approval_to_open_arctic_frost.pdf

ARCTIC FROST laid foundation for Jack Smith electors probe.

Yes, this information, gathered from "open course media reporting" and Republicans' phone records, was used by Special Counsel Jack Smith to bring charges of election interference against Donald Trump.

Recommended

David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s Renovations and Trump’s
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

It still may not. Though, since we learned earlier that former CIA Director John Brennan has been referred to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, the Trump DOJ might be getting serious.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK GRASSLEY DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s Renovations and Trump’s
Brett T.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Crackdown on NBA Gambling Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ for Protests
Brett T.
Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn
Brett T.
Adam Kinzinger Demands a List of Those Paying for Ballroom Without the Consent of Congress
Brett T.
Trump Admin Updates Official WH ‘Major Events’ Timeline to Include Dems Defiling the ‘People’s House’
Warren Squire
Shutdown Shenanigans: Worried Warnock Panics, Plays Hostage Hero, and Flops with the Faction
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s Renovations and Trump’s Brett T.
Advertisement