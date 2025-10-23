Sen. Dick Durbin Blaming GOP for Shutdown vs. Video of His Vote to Keep Gov't Closed Is Shot/Chaser GOLD

The last time we checked in with Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois he was wincing while sitting on a bag of frozen peas after Pam Bondi kicked him hard right where it counts during a hearing.

Advertisement

Durbin's not running for reelection but he is keeping busy trying to help carry the Democrats' talking points about the government shutdown. It's the "Schumer shutdown" but the Dems keep hoping everybody will believe the blame is on Trump and the Republicans.

Durbin's still trying to sell that lie:

BREAKING: After today, federal courts will be forced to limit operations due to the Trump government shutdown. — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) October 17, 2025

There are thousands of pieces of furniture in the Capitol Building. Why can’t Democrats and Republicans sit down and find a way out of this shutdown?



Because House Republicans are on their 5th week of vacation. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 23, 2025

Give it a rest, Dick.

The government is shut down because the Senate Dems refuse to pass the CR that would reopen the government for several months. But if Durbin needs a reminder, here's his most recent "no" vote:

Senator, this is you voting against ending the shutdown yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7WHVVpi2AU — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2025

And that's why the government is still shut down, senator!

House Republicans voted for the CR to keep government open. Democrats are filibustering it...



Do your job and quit complaining about GOP house members... — Dean in Alabama ✝🇺🇸🇵🇬🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) October 23, 2025

It's really that simple, but as one House Dem admitted this week, they don't want to lose their "leverage."

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!