Sen. Dick Durbin Blaming GOP for Shutdown vs. Video of His Vote to Keep Gov't Closed Is Shot/Chaser GOLD

Doug P. | 12:31 PM on October 23, 2025

The last time we checked in with Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois he was wincing while sitting on a bag of frozen peas after Pam Bondi kicked him hard right where it counts during a hearing. 

Durbin's not running for reelection but he is keeping busy trying to help carry the Democrats' talking points about the government shutdown. It's the "Schumer shutdown" but the Dems keep hoping everybody will believe the blame is on Trump and the Republicans. 

Durbin's still trying to sell that lie:

Give it a rest, Dick. 

The government is shut down because the Senate Dems refuse to pass the CR that would reopen the government for several months. But if Durbin needs a reminder, here's his most recent "no" vote:

And that's why the government is still shut down, senator!

It's really that simple, but as one House Dem admitted this week, they don't want to lose their "leverage." 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

