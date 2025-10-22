Karoline Leavitt Catches a House Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown

The Democrats keep on trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for what is clearly a Schumer shutdown, but recently even CNN couldn't help spin the Dems way out of this one:

Advertisement

This shutdown is a different world for Trump than the 2018-19 shutdown. He's in a much better spot.



His net approval is up slightly during this shutdown vs. dropping during 2018-19.



Why? The % who blame him a great deal for the shutdown is down significantly now vs. 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/WHEqHaqo4M — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 20, 2025

But maybe it'll be even easier to believe that the Democrats have an interest in perpetuating the shutdown if one of them just comes out and admits it, and that's exactly what Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt spotted today:

Democrat Party Leader admits they are using Americans who are out of work and not getting paid as political leverage: https://t.co/ozpTTwUxnE — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 22, 2025

THERE it is!

Make sure this ends up in a midterm election ad next year:

🚨 @WhipKClark, the number two House Democrat, on the Democrat Shutdown: "Of course there will be families that are going to suffer... but it is one of the few leverage times we have."



These people are SICK! pic.twitter.com/7MRHsmGMGx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2025

To make it worse, Hakeem Jeffries has said the Dems will oppose any separate bill that would pay the troops and other federal employees. The Democrats' "priorities" are clear.

“Families are going to suffer, but this is a good political move for me” is crazy😭 — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) October 22, 2025

Pretty much!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!