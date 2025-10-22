Trump, Johnson Rip Schumer's Back-Room Deal to Shreds!
Karoline Leavitt Catches a House Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown

Doug P. | 2:53 PM on October 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats keep on trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for what is clearly a Schumer shutdown, but recently even CNN couldn't help spin the Dems way out of this one:

But maybe it'll be even easier to believe that the Democrats have an interest in perpetuating the shutdown if one of them just comes out and admits it, and that's exactly what Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt spotted today: 

THERE it is!

Make sure this ends up in a midterm election ad next year: 

To make it worse, Hakeem Jeffries has said the Dems will oppose any separate bill that would pay the troops and other federal employees. The Democrats' "priorities" are clear. 

Pretty much!

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

