WHOOPS! Kamala Harris' Husband's Sign BEST Nutshelled the 'No Kings' Protest (Accidentally of Course)

Doug P. | 9:49 PM on October 18, 2025

The "No Kings" protests across the U.S. (and other parts of the world, except in monarchies where they were called "No Tyrants" so as to not upset any actual Kings) are over, and you'll be shocked to know that Donald Trump is still in the White House. 

Fortunately there were no reported incidents of violence or anything like that, due in no small part to the possibility that the participants didn't want to risk breaking a hip in the process, but there was a decent turnout in many parts of the country for people with not much else to do on a Saturday.

Among the "No Kings" participants was former VP and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff:

Emhoff posted a picture holding a sign that either he brought or somebody else did, but it summed up the day perfectly: 

So Trump won the election and isn't really a "King"? Yeah, we already knew that but thanks Mr. Emhoff: 

The "King" they're protesting against won by a wide margin, including all swing states. 

"If" Kamala hadn't lost every swing state...

Meanwhile, Harris has been going around hawking a book about her epic election loss. 

That appears to be the accidental message, yes. 

