WHOOPS! Kamala Harris' Husband's Sign BEST Nutshelled the 'No Kings' Protest (Accidentally of Course)

The "No Kings" protests across the U.S. (and other parts of the world, except in monarchies where they were called "No Tyrants" so as to not upset any actual Kings) are over, and you'll be shocked to know that Donald Trump is still in the White House.

Fortunately there were no reported incidents of violence or anything like that, due in no small part to the possibility that the participants didn't want to risk breaking a hip in the process, but there was a decent turnout in many parts of the country for people with not much else to do on a Saturday.

Among the "No Kings" participants was former VP and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff:

No Kings Santa Monica. pic.twitter.com/dyu6743Ht5 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 18, 2025

Emhoff posted a picture holding a sign that either he brought or somebody else did, but it summed up the day perfectly:

So Trump won the election and isn't really a "King"? Yeah, we already knew that but thanks Mr. Emhoff:

Thanks for admitting that Trump is the duly elected president and that makes your protest stupid. https://t.co/0MlS8z5g1r — RBe (@RBPundit) October 18, 2025

The "King" they're protesting against won by a wide margin, including all swing states.

“If Trump hadn’t won the popular and electoral vote we wouldn’t have a king and we’d be at brunch” is the most hilariously dumb thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/RFGzzU85wN — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 18, 2025

The “if” is doing a ton of work here https://t.co/ugJbYRfoBZ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 18, 2025

"If" Kamala hadn't lost every swing state...

Yes, Doug. You and Kamala would have been at brunch. Trump won, and has been achieving world peace. See the difference? https://t.co/sxv1prjeIl — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Harris has been going around hawking a book about her epic election loss.

What does this mean? “If we’d won we wouldn’t be acting like babies right now.” https://t.co/LwkshRyUCZ — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) October 18, 2025

That appears to be the accidental message, yes.

