'No Kings' Rebrands for Rallies Taking Place In Countries With Monarchies (You CAN'T...

Retired White 'Antique-fa' Boomers Hijack 'No Kings' Rallies, TDS Striking Before Dementia

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on October 18, 2025
Imgflip

This video is actually hilarious. Take a long look and what do you notice?

Not one person in that rally who isn't eligible for AARP.

Old people used to congregate in 'The Villages' in Florida for square dancing and ahem, 'other activities'. Now, they all gather for 'No Kings' protests. 

Antiqu-fa!

Buy stock in the 'Spirit' Halloween stores this year. 

They could be spending time with their grandchildren or attending college football watching tailgates, but instead, they do this. Pathetic. 

Stay safe out there, friends.

Now, they protest while Capitol Police don't get paid, yet are required to work overtime. Some attitudes never change. 

Basically, plus they have secure Social Security checks coming monthly.

They love the lower cost of living in red states, but move to red states and try to turn them blue. It's really something to behold. 

Facebook and the Next Door app should be wild tonight. 

