Retired White 'Antique-fa' Boomers Hijack 'No Kings' Rallies, TDS Striking Before Dementia

This video is actually hilarious. Take a long look and what do you notice?

This is the "No Kings" protest in Marion NC, about a 30 minute drive from Asheville NC.



The crowd that showed up is BEYOND PARODY at this point...



...literally every single person at this protest is retired and white



Honestly, I've never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/fqSU8pOGUR — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 18, 2025

Not one person in that rally who isn't eligible for AARP.

Exact same thing in Dripping Springs. One of these people live here. https://t.co/GW4I2Z3Epz — Austen Trimble (@AustenTX) October 18, 2025

Old people used to congregate in 'The Villages' in Florida for square dancing and ahem, 'other activities'. Now, they all gather for 'No Kings' protests.

You really can’t make this stuff up. — Mason Burchette (@BurchetteMason) October 18, 2025

Polident-tifa. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 18, 2025

Antiqu-fa!

Old folks and blow up costumes. The Halloween Store is making a killing this year. — Mary Margaret Cooke (@DixieDownLow) October 18, 2025

Buy stock in the 'Spirit' Halloween stores this year.

These are baby boomers who were hippies in the sixties. They are realizing that individually no one gives a damn what they think. This phony bonding with others who are as unhappy as they are makes them feel better even if for just a few hours. They are being used and they either… pic.twitter.com/OdJpcceuWQ — NH Conservative (@FairDealDave) October 18, 2025

They could be spending time with their grandchildren or attending college football watching tailgates, but instead, they do this. Pathetic.

No Kings is more fun than that Peter, Paul and Mary concert back in '63! Weee! pic.twitter.com/wk2WD4qubM — TeaPartyOG (@TeaPartyOGs) October 18, 2025

Stay safe out there, friends.

These are literally the kids that were spitting on Vietnam vets in the 60s. — Go Noles (@MattFarrar8) October 18, 2025

Now, they protest while Capitol Police don't get paid, yet are required to work overtime. Some attitudes never change.

Not the closest one to me, but probably the biggest one near-ish to me. Cross reference with retirement communities pic.twitter.com/hDnsGGWJJF — Just a filthy Mick (@MBtheMick) October 18, 2025

Future historians will classify this event as the day Woodstock met Area 51 and nobody found a map back to reality. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2IrP4qJKBN — Celebration 🎉 (@Cammyferrisyah1) October 18, 2025

So retired white folks now want communism because they made their money already? What trash. pic.twitter.com/Q5JW0V52RE — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) October 18, 2025

Basically, plus they have secure Social Security checks coming monthly.

This is all the wealthy white libs who are now infesting the western part of No. Carolina because they're too old to handle the chaos they created in NY and NJ. — Uncle Goosie (@Uncle_Goosie) October 18, 2025

They love the lower cost of living in red states, but move to red states and try to turn them blue. It's really something to behold.

“Ethel and I had fun at the No Kings protest!” pic.twitter.com/XZrT74CGMz — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 18, 2025

Facebook and the Next Door app should be wild tonight.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



