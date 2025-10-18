Unpaid Heroes Caught in Schumer Shutdown, Forced to Work Overtime for Free by Dems Over 'No Kings' Rally

The Capitol Police aren't getting paid because of the government shutdown. Now, they have to work all weekend because of the Democrats and their 'No Kings' rally at the Capitol. Working ovretime without even getting paid thanks to the Democrats. Hope they're happy.

News-Capitol Police miss their first paycheck due to the shutdown. Union urges lawmakers to come to the table and end it. pic.twitter.com/QNMYFoAL7R — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) October 14, 2025

Apparently, Democrats don't think these men and women have bills to pay and families to feed.

200 Capitol Police officers have been called on to provide security during their weekend off (without pay, thanks to you) to keep you safe during your performance



And unlike the Obama Administration in 2013, the Trump Administration has not closed the National Mall during this… https://t.co/SDnZYgWVM7 — Taylor Haulsee (@HaulseeDC) October 18, 2025

If the Democrats are going to insist on keeping the government closed for this 'Schumer Shutdown', they could at least have the decency and courtesy to stay home so the officers already not getting paid don't have to work for free. Democrats are selfish parasites. This just proves it.

This is how Democrats feel about people trying to defend the Police. It's not surprising.

Of course the nihilistic seed sower @ChrisMurphyCT knows this, but the only thing that matters to him and his kind are what they spew to their fellow Americans! The point is facts do not matter if you pretend they do not exist, right‽ — GenXAmerican (@chadbearbalfan) October 18, 2025

Zoomed In: Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) gets in the face of a Capitol Police officer— currently going without a paycheck because of the shutdown— while trying to barge into Speaker Johnson’s office pic.twitter.com/MWnWxfpdbD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2025

It's just par for the course for how Democrats have been behaving as of late. They hate law enforcement.

