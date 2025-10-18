Organizers Say 'No Kings' Rally Is One of the Largest Protests in DC...
VIP
Unpaid Heroes Caught in Schumer Shutdown, Forced to Work Overtime for Free by Dems Over 'No Kings' Rally

October 18, 2025
ImgFlip

The Capitol Police aren't getting paid because of the government shutdown. Now, they have to work all weekend because of the Democrats and their 'No Kings' rally at the Capitol. Working ovretime without even getting paid thanks to the Democrats. Hope they're happy.

Apparently, Democrats don't think these men and women have bills to pay and families to feed.

If the Democrats are going to insist on keeping the government closed for this 'Schumer Shutdown', they could at least have the decency and courtesy to stay home so the officers already not getting paid don't have to work for free. Democrats are selfish parasites. This just proves it.

This is how Democrats feel about people trying to defend the Police. It's not surprising.

It's just par for the course for how Democrats have been behaving as of late. They hate law enforcement. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

