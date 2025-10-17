Hakeem Jeffries Is VERY Upset With Karoline Leavitt for Pointing Out Who the Dems Prioritize

This week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt triggered the Democrats by pointing out the people the Dem Party prioritizes:

Leavitt: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals." pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

At that point, many members of the party that is fighting to keep illegal aliens from being deported, opposing Trump's efforts to get violent criminals off city streets and has an entire wing that's pro-Hamas took great offense at Leavitt's remarks.

Up next in the line of furious Democrats who are proving that Leavitt was right over the target is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

Jeffries says that @PressSec is "sick, out of control, demented, and ignorant" for saying that Democrats love illegals and violent criminals.



All the proof you need that Karoline is doing a fantastic job. pic.twitter.com/eWDzNHZs0Y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2025

Wow, the sombrero memes must have really gotten to him. But for some reason Republicans who have been called racist Nazi garbage for several years aren't very sympathetic with Jeffries and the rest.

These people have called us Nazi's, Hitler, fascists, etc. for YEARS ??? — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 17, 2025

But an accurate depiction of many Democrats is beyond the pale!

The people calling you "fascists" suddenly don't like labels. Funny how that works! https://t.co/0FgBq6rW5m — America First Works (@America1stWorks) October 17, 2025

As usual, it's "D"ifferent when they do it.

