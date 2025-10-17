VIP
Gavin Newsom Voicing Support for 'No Kings' Rallies Wins This Week's Zero Self-Awareness...
BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for...
Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at...
JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Poli...
Fairfax County Schools HIDES Behind DAMNING Burn-Book Style Post About Alleged Minor's Abo...
Unmasked: Democrat Graham Platner's Radical Reddit Revelations Shake Maine Senate Race
Fetterman 'Steaks' His Claim: A 'Prime' Time Push for 100% American Ranch-Raised Beef
Dem Jay Jones Deflects From His Text Scandal by Repeating Trump’s Name 40+...
Incitement Investigation? Don Lemon Calls for ‘Black and Brown People’ to Arm Themselves...
VIP
Occasionally-Cortez? The AOC at CNN’s Town Hall Was Not the AOC We’ve Seen...
Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking...
Rep. Rosa DeLauro Posts Cringe ‘Dance’ Video
Ace Frehley Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band KISS Dies at 74
VIP
Taylor Swift’s Liberal Attachment to Whiteness Is Scarier Than If She Were MAGA

Hakeem Jeffries Is VERY Upset With Karoline Leavitt for Pointing Out Who the Dems Prioritize

Doug P. | 11:47 AM on October 17, 2025
Twitchy

This week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt triggered the Democrats by pointing out the people the Dem Party prioritizes:

Advertisement

At that point, many members of the party that is fighting to keep illegal aliens from being deported, opposing Trump's efforts to get violent criminals off city streets and has an entire wing that's pro-Hamas took great offense at Leavitt's remarks.  

Up next in the line of furious Democrats who are proving that Leavitt was right over the target is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: 

Wow, the sombrero memes must have really gotten to him. But for some reason Republicans who have been called racist Nazi garbage for several years aren't very sympathetic with Jeffries and the rest. 

Recommended

BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dem's Base
Sam J.
Advertisement

But an accurate depiction of many Democrats is beyond the pale!

As usual, it's "D"ifferent when they do it.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dem's Base
Sam J.
Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)
Sam J.
Fairfax County Schools HIDES Behind DAMNING Burn-Book Style Post About Alleged Minor's Abortion Cover-Up
Sam J.
Unmasked: Democrat Graham Platner's Radical Reddit Revelations Shake Maine Senate Race
justmindy
JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Political Enemies
Doug P.
Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dem's Base Sam J.
Advertisement