Karoline Leavitt Triggers Democrats by Naming Who Makes Up the Party

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip from Fox News, so you know he thinks it makes the Trump administration look bad. How could White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt say that the Democratic Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals? Frankly, we disagree. The party's main constituency is boomers and white liberal women and their emasculated husbands who are Hamas sympathizers, pro-illegal immigration, and who believe in "restorative justice."

Leavitt: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals." pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

Fact check: it’s not the MAIN constituency. https://t.co/Q6uvvSqddY — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 16, 2025

"...and their fans." https://t.co/LiRC9Q5SGG — 🇺🇸 There is no Eric Kizer 🏳️‍🌈 (@EricKizerNC) October 16, 2025

She left out childless cat ladies.

Rich, suburban white women getting criminally ignored here — Russ Cote (@RussCote) October 16, 2025

She left out single white females wed to the state. — nevermind (@lrncrypto1) October 16, 2025

Everybody’s screaming their heads off about this but she’s not wrong…



You can’t openly hate our country and support the terrorists chanting “Death to America” then clutch your pearls when you get called out! https://t.co/jbOhwJVZ8X — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) October 16, 2025

She left out Hollywood celebrities. https://t.co/eAGy3OOCgC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2025

Good catch.

Why are they mad? She's right.



We've paid attention this last decade. They're only lying to themselves. https://t.co/7r6cVlYJVX — SaltySauce (@SaltierSauceAL) October 16, 2025

I’m convinced Aaron Rupar is a double agent working tirelessly on behalf of the Right to showcase how correct and based we are. https://t.co/vmbXKfVj6p — Christian Conservative (@Christ_Conserv) October 16, 2025

Right?

