Mamdani, AOC, and the Deadliest Trend in America.

Karoline Leavitt Triggers Democrats by Naming Who Makes Up the Party

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 16, 2025
Twitchy

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip from Fox News, so you know he thinks it makes the Trump administration look bad. How could White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt say that the Democratic Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals? Frankly, we disagree. The party's main constituency is boomers and white liberal women and their emasculated husbands who are Hamas sympathizers, pro-illegal immigration, and who believe in "restorative justice."

She left out childless cat ladies.

Good catch.

Right?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

