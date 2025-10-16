Dana Loesch Can't Help But Notice That Zohran Mamdani's Calls for Gun Bans Don't Include EVERYBODY

Yesterday on Fox News Martha MacCallum interviewed New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and the Bernie Sanders and AOC fellow traveler made his opinion on Hamas perfectly clear when he avoided answering this question:

MacCallum: "Should Hamas give up their weapons?"



Zohran: "I believe that a future here in New York City is affordable for all."



MacCallum: "You won't say that Hamas should lay down their arms?"



Zohran: "I don't have any opinions on the future of Hamas." pic.twitter.com/5leKLPrdIt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2025

"I don't have any opinions on the future of Hamas."

That right there seems to be an opinion on the future of Hamas.

Dana Loesch spotted some serious Mamdani-style "priorities" in his political positions:

Mamdani wants gun control here but not for Hamas. https://t.co/jRs5g55kMp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2025

Weird how that works, isn't it!?

We need to ban all guns. — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 24, 2022

*Excludes Hamas and any security hired to protect the mayoral candidate and secure his lavish parties:

Inside Zohran Mamdani’s posh multi-day Uganda wedding bash with phone jamming system, armed guards https://t.co/QxmMnkMt3I pic.twitter.com/yDXwZiX87p — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2025

"Guns, police, border walls and capitalism for me but not for thee."

He refuses because he wants them to be armed, and he wants to disarm the citizens so they will be unable to defend themselves.

That's what all dictators do. — Cathy Simms (@CathySimms4) October 16, 2025

Yep. Communists are gonna commie.

*****

