Dana Loesch Can't Help But Notice That Zohran Mamdani's Calls for Gun Bans Don't Include EVERYBODY

Doug P. | 4:11 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yesterday on Fox News Martha MacCallum interviewed New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and the Bernie Sanders and AOC fellow traveler made his opinion on Hamas perfectly clear when he avoided answering this question

"I don't have any opinions on the future of Hamas." 

That right there seems to be an opinion on the future of Hamas. 

Dana Loesch spotted some serious Mamdani-style "priorities" in his political positions: 

Weird how that works, isn't it!?

*Excludes Hamas and any security hired to protect the mayoral candidate and secure his lavish parties:

"Guns, police, border walls and capitalism for me but not for thee."

Yep. Communists are gonna commie.

