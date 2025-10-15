Zohran 'Ban All Guns' Mamdani Has No Opinion on Whether Hamas Should Give Up Their Weapons

Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on October 15, 2025
Twitter

As our own Just Mindy reported, Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's big tent isn't big enough to include Democrats who are pro-Israel. We also reported that Mamdani's new bride took to Instagram to mourn the death of Mr. FAFO, the Palestinian influencer and "journalist" embedded with Hamas.

We're getting a pretty clear picture of how Mamdani feels about Israel, even though he's been endorsed by Jewish politicians like Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Chuck Schumer. We're also sensing some hypocrisy from the candidate who wanted to defund the police and disarm the populace. In 2022, Mamdani infamously tweeted, "We need to ban all guns."

If the American government should ban all gun ownership, how about Hamas?

Wow, a New York City mayoral candidate who has no opinions whatsoever on the future of Hamas.

He does believe, though, that a future in New York City is affordable for all. At least he "apologized" to the NYPD:

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

ANTISEMITISM GUN CONTROL HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

