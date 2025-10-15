Zohran 'Ban All Guns' Mamdani Has No Opinion on Whether Hamas Should Give Up Their Weapons

As our own Just Mindy reported, Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's big tent isn't big enough to include Democrats who are pro-Israel. We also reported that Mamdani's new bride took to Instagram to mourn the death of Mr. FAFO, the Palestinian influencer and "journalist" embedded with Hamas.

We're getting a pretty clear picture of how Mamdani feels about Israel, even though he's been endorsed by Jewish politicians like Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Chuck Schumer. We're also sensing some hypocrisy from the candidate who wanted to defund the police and disarm the populace. In 2022, Mamdani infamously tweeted, "We need to ban all guns."

If the American government should ban all gun ownership, how about Hamas?

MacCallum: "Should Hamas give up their weapons?"



Zohran: "I believe that a future here in New York City is affordable for all."



MacCallum: "You won't say that Hamas should lay down their arms?"



Zohran: "I don't have any opinions on the future of Hamas." pic.twitter.com/5leKLPrdIt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2025

Wow, a New York City mayoral candidate who has no opinions whatsoever on the future of Hamas.

He said he would arrest the Prime Minister of Israel if he came to New York. That is where the UN General Assembly meets. He absolutely has an opinion, he's just too crafty to say it out loud on national television. — Professor Woodstock (@profwoodstock) October 15, 2025

Often, the things people won't or don't say are equally, if not more so, important as the things they will or do say. — Jay (@JayOnlyInWaves) October 15, 2025

He very much had opinions as little as a few weeks ago... he's just realised they are politically unpalatable. — Free the hostages (@BTH_2024) October 15, 2025

Mamdani is an antisemite. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 15, 2025

This is completely unacceptable — Ann Ferris (@DabrunoSe66265) October 15, 2025

If NYC votes for this commie, they absolutely deserve what's coming. Don't expect the rest of us to save you. It's not too late. — Frank Bruffey III (@frankinlsd) October 15, 2025

So he wants to ban all guns from Americans, but doesn't want to ban guns from Hamas?



Make that make sense. pic.twitter.com/qatL2aCBpZ — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 15, 2025

He does believe, though, that a future in New York City is affordable for all. At least he "apologized" to the NYPD:

Mamdani apologizes to NYPD officers for his past criticism in 2020.

pic.twitter.com/03TVX25JzD — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 15, 2025

And in the same breath implies that NYPD are particularly abusive towards “black and brown people.”



Incredible. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 15, 2025

He keeps using the term "Safety and Justice" repeatedly on any issue, whether it's Hamas or the NYPD. It's all a rehearsed performance. https://t.co/fAXDrGI6RG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2025

