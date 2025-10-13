'Gotta Love Hot Mics!' Trump Let Canada's PM Know What What Title He...
Gavin Newsom Steps on a Rake While Attempting to Mock Trump on This...

Wife of Zohran Mamdani Mourns Loss of Palestinian 'Influencer' Mr. FAFO, Who Celebrated October 7

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 13, 2025
Twitter

Mr. FAFO in Gaza has been killed, and his death is being mourned on Instagram by the wife of New York City's next mayor, Zohran Mamdani. You might recognize Saleh al-Ja’frawi wearing his press vest, or in photos of him lying dead in the rubble of Gaza, or pictures of him driving an ambulance and rushing Palestinian children to the hospital. This "journalist" was everywhere, and he was everything. If you've been seeing posts out of Gaza over the past two years, you'll certainly recognize this guy from one of his many guises.

Of course, he was allegedly mixed up with grifter Shaun "Talcum X" King, who now has Muslim in his X bio.

However he died, the New York Post reports that Mandani's wife was mourning "beloved Jafarawi" on Instagram.

The New York Post reports:

New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani’s wife publicly mourned the death of a Palestinian influencer who openly glorified the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Rama Duwaji, an animator who tied the knot with the socialist in a February civil ceremony, posted four broken-heart emojis on Instagram Sunday to grieve Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi.

“Beloved Jafarawi,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Jafarawi, who documented the war in Gaza, was confirmed killed Sunday in clashes between Hamas and other Palestinian factions, according to reports.

Jafarawi’s death was cheered by many Israelis, who saw him as a Hamas propagandist, though many pro-Palestinian activists mourned him.

The 27-year-old Palestinian became known as “Mr. FAFO” in Israeli media because he gleefully celebrated the Hamas terror attack.

He then posted a video of himself sobbing when Israel launched strikes on Gaza and began its war on Hamas.

He probably got his "Press" vest from Spirit Halloween in Gaza.

As we said, he was everywhere and everything.

We'll assume that he's actually dead this time, since all the wrong people are mourning his passing. His acting will be missed.

***

