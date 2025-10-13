Wife of Zohran Mamdani Mourns Loss of Palestinian ‘Influencer’ Mr. FAFO, Who Celebrated October 7

Mr. FAFO in Gaza has been killed, and his death is being mourned on Instagram by the wife of New York City's next mayor, Zohran Mamdani. You might recognize Saleh al-Ja’frawi wearing his press vest, or in photos of him lying dead in the rubble of Gaza, or pictures of him driving an ambulance and rushing Palestinian children to the hospital. This "journalist" was everywhere, and he was everything. If you've been seeing posts out of Gaza over the past two years, you'll certainly recognize this guy from one of his many guises.

On October 7, as Israelis were being massacred and kidnapped, #MrFAFO (Saleh Jafarawi) posted this video, calling it the happiest day of his life 👇



Today, the last day of the war, was also the last day of his life. He was killed earlier today.#MrFAFO was FAFO’ed. pic.twitter.com/R2s1kDfgfS — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 12, 2025

Of course, he was allegedly mixed up with grifter Shaun "Talcum X" King, who now has Muslim in his X bio.

I spoke to Saleh yesterday. We were working on getting more fuel for bulldozers to clear out the streets. Israel has now funded and armed actual terrorist groups to cause havoc across Gaza. And they are acting on it. They likely ordered this assassination. https://x.com/gazanotice/status/1977423308821012645 — Shaun King (@shaunking) Oct 11, 2025

So you’re admitting you’re in constant contact with an actual terrorist? pic.twitter.com/w0Pax0A09i — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) October 12, 2025

I'll take "Shit That Never Happened & Was Made Up by a Loser Looking for Relevancy" for $2000, Alex. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) October 13, 2025

He was accompanying Hamas as they were fighting another armed group, which is how he ended up dead. — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet 🎗 (@ApostateProphet) October 12, 2025

However he died, the New York Post reports that Mandani's wife was mourning "beloved Jafarawi" on Instagram.

Mamdani’s wife mourns death of Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi, who celebrated Oct. 7 attacks https://t.co/20lpBAftpx pic.twitter.com/1KzHguDFgr — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2025

The New York Post reports:

New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani’s wife publicly mourned the death of a Palestinian influencer who openly glorified the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel. Rama Duwaji, an animator who tied the knot with the socialist in a February civil ceremony, posted four broken-heart emojis on Instagram Sunday to grieve Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi. “Beloved Jafarawi,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Jafarawi, who documented the war in Gaza, was confirmed killed Sunday in clashes between Hamas and other Palestinian factions, according to reports. Jafarawi’s death was cheered by many Israelis, who saw him as a Hamas propagandist, though many pro-Palestinian activists mourned him. The 27-year-old Palestinian became known as “Mr. FAFO” in Israeli media because he gleefully celebrated the Hamas terror attack. He then posted a video of himself sobbing when Israel launched strikes on Gaza and began its war on Hamas.

He probably got his "Press" vest from Spirit Halloween in Gaza.

Yesterday he was celebrating, and today he is martyred 😭. pic.twitter.com/tEVC4tN2Kb — Mahmoud Massri | مَحْمُود 🇵🇸 (@MahmoudMassri15) October 12, 2025

And the days before he was...🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9AFKdikuw8 — Oreo_Speedwagon (@1OreoSpeedwagon) October 12, 2025

As we said, he was everywhere and everything.

Mamdani’s wife mourns the death of a Hamas operative would be the correct headline. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) October 13, 2025

This guy has popped up after many deaths. He'll show up as a waiter or a nurse, alive, on a gurney. — Mariana (@texaspundit_) October 13, 2025

Isnt this the guy who allegedly died like 30 times? — Tonya (@TMommadukes) October 13, 2025

That guy has died a lot. If this time it’s true that would be ironic since it’s said Palestinians killed him — the_cool_table (@thecooltable3) October 13, 2025

Mr. FAFO ran a PR campaign scam for Hamas. — Lemmy Caution (@Bibliomanical) October 13, 2025

Of course.



Know what you're buying, New York. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) October 13, 2025

And people think he's going to save NYC??? — Deborah Lee Rose (@deborahleerose) October 13, 2025

Sadly, Democrats don't care. She'll be sitting on a throne on the "Queers for Palestine" float at the next NYC gay pride parade. Remember, we're dealing with mostly mentally unstable people. — This Charming Man (@_Maximilien_II) October 13, 2025

We'll assume that he's actually dead this time, since all the wrong people are mourning his passing. His acting will be missed.

