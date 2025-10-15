VIP
Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Bid: No Jews or Their Allies Allowed in My Socialist Utopia, Sorry Not Sorry

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on October 15, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Hopefully, New Yorkers are paying attention. Apparently, Zohran Mamdani is making it crystal clear there is no room in his 'coalition' for people who stand with Israel. 

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said there is no room for pro-Israel voters within his coalition, arguing that fellow Democrats should not make "an exception" for people who are "progressive except Palestine."

The Democratic nominee said his long history of anti-Israel activism—which includes founding the Bowdoin College chapter of the extremist and terror-aligned Students for Justice in Palestine organization—informs his belief that pro-Israel liberals should be driven out of the left. "That exception is one that I believe we should not only take issue with because of what it means for Palestinians and Palestinian human rights," he told the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. "But also, whenever you are at peace with the making of an exception, you make it easier to make another exception—wherever, whenever." Mamdani used the term "progressive except Palestine," which pro-Israel liberals like Philip Mendes, a professor at Monash Univeristy in Australia, have criticized as a "cynical political strategy to exclude moderate progressives from debates on resolving the Israeli-Palestine conflict" and a "means to discredit progressives who do not support fundamentalist calls for the abolition of the existing Jewish State of Israel."

Seems like a very poor endorsement. 

He will have way. way more power than some college students in a group chat. That's the scary part. 

Oh, yes! This is where they've been. Mamdani is just stupid enough to say it out loud. Or, perhaps he thinks there are enough Anti-Semites in New York who will agree with him.

Mamdani is technically more a Communist, but the point remains.

Just as Mamdani hopes.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

