Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Bid: No Jews or Their Allies Allowed in My Socialist Utopia, Sorry Not Sorry

Hopefully, New Yorkers are paying attention. Apparently, Zohran Mamdani is making it crystal clear there is no room in his 'coalition' for people who stand with Israel.

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said there is no room for pro-Israel voters within his coalition, arguing that fellow Democrats should not make "an exception" for people who are "progressive except Palestine." The Democratic nominee said his long history of anti-Israel activism—which includes founding the Bowdoin College chapter of the extremist and terror-aligned Students for Justice in Palestine organization—informs his belief that pro-Israel liberals should be driven out of the left. "That exception is one that I believe we should not only take issue with because of what it means for Palestinians and Palestinian human rights," he told the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. "But also, whenever you are at peace with the making of an exception, you make it easier to make another exception—wherever, whenever." Mamdani used the term "progressive except Palestine," which pro-Israel liberals like Philip Mendes, a professor at Monash Univeristy in Australia, have criticized as a "cynical political strategy to exclude moderate progressives from debates on resolving the Israeli-Palestine conflict" and a "means to discredit progressives who do not support fundamentalist calls for the abolition of the existing Jewish State of Israel."

Mamdani Says Pro-Israel Democrats Aren't Welcome in His Coalitionhttps://t.co/Qrd7Qe34x4 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2025

The guy you endorsed @SenSchumer @RepJerryNadler @GovKathyHochul



All the endorsing in the world means nothing. Socialists are coming for your jobs https://t.co/p6qrAw87bU — L- just L✝️🇺🇲 (@L_onlyL) October 15, 2025

Seems like a very poor endorsement.

For NY Jews who are for some reason considering voting for this man. https://t.co/esLW05vdbW — Karen A. Wyle (@WordsmithWyle) October 15, 2025

The same people on the left now screaming about randos in a group chat are about to make this guy mayor while his wife mourns literal Hamas members. https://t.co/krRoC1lNuC — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 15, 2025

He will have way. way more power than some college students in a group chat. That's the scary part.

Really? This is where the Dems are now? https://t.co/NeR6n3DlIr — Barbara Brown (@Barbara36461955) October 15, 2025

Oh, yes! This is where they've been. Mamdani is just stupid enough to say it out loud. Or, perhaps he thinks there are enough Anti-Semites in New York who will agree with him.

Even the party that brought socialism to Sweden soured on the experiment. Swedish Social Democratic Finance Minister Kjell‐Olof Feldt was forced to concede, saying, "That whole thing with democratic socialism was absolutely impossible. It just didn't work. — RPG (@urkidingmeright) October 15, 2025

Mamdani is technically more a Communist, but the point remains.

He is the picture of what pure evil looks like. He is truly a monster 👺, preparing to destroy citizens of NYC. Taxpayers are leaving in droves, businesses are closing and basic services & security will be non-existent.🙃 — Dennis OSullivan (@DeniO520) October 15, 2025

Just as Mamdani hopes.

