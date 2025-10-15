Brian Stelter Says Reporters Have Been Showing Up at the Pentagon to Turn In Their Press Passes

We're now over two weeks into the Schumer shutdown and you can tell some in the media know this one's on the Democrats because the New York Times and Wall Street Journal have no stories about it in their print editions today.

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has a new press policy at the Pentagon that has journos wrapping themselves in the First Amendment and lecturing about the need to "report the truth" (which is beyond laughable considering their track record on that front).

On CNN, Brian Stelter said that there's an "extraordinary moment" unfolding as journos have been turning in their press passes in an act of defiance not seen since, well, the last time the MSM got triggered by something the Trump administration did:

CNN: "Reporters have been showing up at the Pentagon today & handing in their press passes."



"This is an extraordinary moment." pic.twitter.com/9sOFV53nef — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 15, 2025

The tiny violins are warming up for another concert. Can you hear them?

Is this supposed to be a bad thing? I'm ecstatic that the MSM no longer has absolute access to leak cherry picked classified information to our enemies, foreign and domestic. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) October 15, 2025

How much total BS has been "reported" from the Pentagon press since Trump took office? A little journalistic reset won't be a bad thing, and the media having another hissy fit does not equate to a First Amendment crisis.

The journalist are surrendering https://t.co/Y6evSNcRXa — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 15, 2025

First we have a government shutdown. Now we have a media shutdown in the pentagon. I get my news from X. https://t.co/F0oUmw2NF1 — Michael Ingraham (@MichaelDavid209) October 15, 2025

Why were reporters able to wander around the Pentagon at all, ever?! https://t.co/AaIzvH98Iy — Shannon Hooper (@ShannonHooper) October 15, 2025

Can you go wander around the Pentagon? We can't go wander around the Pentagon.

It is truly awesome.



Pentagon: We are now going to treat this like a military base, how it should be



Reporters: You are NOT escorting me around inside the facility



Pentagon: Press pass please — Cobra1 (@bfreshwa) October 15, 2025

So the Sec of War has accomplished having most of the MSM self deport from the Pentagon. Bravo! 👏👏👏 — jessica0917 (@jessica0917) October 15, 2025

Incredible, isn't it?

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here.

