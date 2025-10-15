Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump
Pro Bono Haters: Leftist Lawyers Scramble to Save Visa-Denied Migrants Who Cheered Charlie...
Zohran 'Ban All Guns' Mamdani Has No Opinion on Whether Hamas Should Give...
VIP
Vietor's Myanmar Meltdown: Trump’s USAID Cuts Blamed for Dead Kids, China & Qatar...
Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Bid: No Jews or Their Allies Allowed in My Socialist...
'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair...
Gov Shutdown? Yawn. Media Silent When Dems Tank It, But GOP Would Get...
Trans Athlete Ditches Men's Sports, Shocked to Discover Why Women Don't Want Dudes...
Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis Torch Media's First Amendment Triggering Over Pentagon's P...
Dems Overplay Their Hand: Johnson Digs in, Torches Schumer's Shutdown Dream
LOL: Kamala Harris Was the Most Qualified Person EVER to Run for President,...
Justice Jackson's DEI Disaster: Equating Race to a Disability in a Bizarre Supreme...
VIP
The DNC Must Be Texting Their Shutdown Talking Point Directly to Jimmy Kimmel...
Julie Kelly Throws a Wrench In Jack Smith's Attempt to Deny His Cases...

Brian Stelter Says Reporters Have Been Showing Up at the Pentagon to Turn In Their Press Passes

Doug P. | 5:42 PM on October 15, 2025

We're now over two weeks into the Schumer shutdown and you can tell some in the media know this one's on the Democrats because the New York Times and Wall Street Journal have no stories about it in their print editions today

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has a new press policy at the Pentagon that has journos wrapping themselves in the First Amendment and lecturing about the need to "report the truth" (which is beyond laughable considering their track record on that front). 

On CNN, Brian Stelter said that there's an "extraordinary moment" unfolding as journos have been turning in their press passes in an act of defiance not seen since, well, the last time the MSM got triggered by something the Trump administration did: 

The tiny violins are warming up for another concert. Can you hear them?

How much total BS has been "reported" from the Pentagon press since Trump took office? A little journalistic reset won't be a bad thing, and the media having another hissy fit does not equate to a First Amendment crisis. 

Recommended

'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair Question About January 6th
Doug P.
Advertisement

Can you go wander around the Pentagon? We can't go wander around the Pentagon. 

Incredible, isn't it? 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair Question About January 6th
Doug P.
Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump
Brett T.
Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Bid: No Jews or Their Allies Allowed in My Socialist Utopia, Sorry Not Sorry
justmindy
Pro Bono Haters: Leftist Lawyers Scramble to Save Visa-Denied Migrants Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murder
justmindy
Trans Athlete Ditches Men's Sports, Shocked to Discover Why Women Don't Want Dudes Stealing Their Medals
justmindy
Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis Torch Media's First Amendment Triggering Over Pentagon's Press Policy
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair Question About January 6th Doug P.
Advertisement