Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis Torch Media's First Amendment Triggering Over Pentagon's Press Policy

As we told you earlier this week, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wasn't exactly upset to see many media outlets protest the Pentagon's new press policy by wrapping themselves in the First Amendment and refusing to sign. Hegseth waved goodbye.
Here are a couple of examples:
October 13, 2025
October 13, 2025
October 13, 2025
Where will these outlets get their anonymous sources now? Maybe they'll just have to start making stuff up (if that wasn't already happening).
Cue the "attack on journalism" alarms:
Virtually every major news outlet in the US is saying: We'd rather give up our press passes than go along with the Pentagon's new policy that criminalizes journalism. pic.twitter.com/JeTNT2zFJt— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2025
We'll see how all that plays out, but The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis have put a statement out that goes scorched earth on some of these media outlets who are hyperventilating about "journalism," getting out "the truth" and protecting the First Amendment. This is amazing:
STATEMENT ON DEPARTMENT OF WAR MEDIA ACCESS GUIDELINES FROM THE FEDERALIST CEO SEAN DAVIS AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF MOLLIE HEMINGWAY:— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 15, 2025
When other credentialed outlets and journalists spread lies about the Russia collusion hoax, or the Covington kids hoax, or the Kavanaugh rape hoax, or… pic.twitter.com/zGLbbvwGR9
Recommended
Here's the entire post:
When other credentialed outlets and journalists spread lies about the Russia collusion hoax, or the Covington kids hoax, or the Kavanaugh rape hoax, or the Ukraine impeachment hoax, or the COVID-19 natural origin hoax, or the peaceful BLM riots hoax, or the suckers and losers hoax, or the Hunter Biden laptop hoax, or the Biden’s-brain-is-totally-fine-you-guys hoax, The Federalist fearlessly reported the truth.
Corrupt corporate journalists published lies and regurgitated regime propaganda and were given awards. We published facts and the truth, and the U.S. federal government responded by waging a global war of illegal censorship against The Federalist. They profited from lies, while we were punished for reporting the truth.
Where were these self-styled First Amendment defenders when we were illegally censored and targeted for debunking Deep State lies and hoaxes? Many of them not only refused to defend us, but cheered the illegal censorship efforts against us. NBC News, for example, colluded with Big Tech to demonetize and deplatform us for criticizing the government and the corrupt corporate news media.
So you’ll have to forgive our skepticism of corporate media’s ostensible new love of press freedoms and the First Amendment.
We actually read through the new Department of War media access guidelines, and we found zero new restrictions on the ability of journalists to report on or criticize the government. Many corporate journalists eager to grandstand will claim otherwise without evidence, but we will show you what the actual document says.
“Nothing in this document requires you to waive any constitutional rights. This in-brief constitutes a description of [Department of War] policies.
“Members of the news media are not required to submit their writings to [the Department of War] for approval.”
“This in-brief and its Appendices address [Department of War] policy and the potential bases for such a determination and do not prohibit you as a [credential holder] from engaging in constitutionally protected journalistic activities, such as investigating, reporting, or publishing stories.”
“My signature represents my acknowledgement and understanding of such [Department of War] policies and procedures, even if I do not necessarily agree with such policies and procedures. Signing this acknowledgment does not waive any rights I may have under law.”
Those are the actual facts. And as usually is the case, we are likely the first outlet to report them.
We look forward to eagerly covering the Pentagon, both on-site and from a distance, with the same fearlessness and courage and devotion to the truth that we have exhibited since we were created. And if the new guidelines result in fewer professional con artists and media hoaxers roaming the halls looking for new lies to peddle, so be it.
That statement was well done!
.@brianstelter please digest this. https://t.co/VGZpYEpq7e— ReXUnderTheRadarNews (@redonblueisland) October 15, 2025
Legit points. Worth the read. https://t.co/h2aMSq7YEA— Gen_X_Vet ☦️⚜️ (@Gen_X_Vet) October 15, 2025
It's a shame so many in the field of "journalism" have zero self-awareness and don't realize the damage they've caused their own industry.
*****
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member