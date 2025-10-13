Wife of Zohran Mamdani Mourns Loss of Palestinian ‘Influencer’ Mr. FAFO, Who Celebrated...
Gavin Newsom Steps on a Rake While Attempting to Mock Trump on This...

Pete Hegseth Not Heartbroken by The Atlantic Not Signing New Pentagon Press Policy

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on October 13, 2025
Meme

Way back in May, we reported that journalists like "Fusion" Natasha Bertrand and Jen Griffin were probably in shambles after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon was tightening up its standards for press access. "Failure by any member of the resident or visiting press to comply with these control measures will result in further restrictions and possibly revocation of press credentials," said Hegseth. New restrictions were placed on where the press could walk freely through the Pentagon.

Worst of all …. press and the media were no longer authorized access to the Pentagon Athletic Center. And they'd be getting new badges with a clearer "PRESS" identifier. 

Now it's October, and The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg has released a statement saying that The Atlantic's journalists will not sign on to the Pentagon's press policy. No new badges for them!

Hegeth met with news with what we can only guess is a waving goodbye emoji.

They really miss President Joe Biden over at The Atlantic:

Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump on Hostage Deal
Grateful Calvin
And nothing of value was lost.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH THE ATLANTIC

Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump on Hostage Deal
Grateful Calvin
