Pete Hegseth Not Heartbroken by The Atlantic Not Signing New Pentagon Press Policy

Way back in May, we reported that journalists like "Fusion" Natasha Bertrand and Jen Griffin were probably in shambles after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon was tightening up its standards for press access. "Failure by any member of the resident or visiting press to comply with these control measures will result in further restrictions and possibly revocation of press credentials," said Hegseth. New restrictions were placed on where the press could walk freely through the Pentagon.

Worst of all …. press and the media were no longer authorized access to the Pentagon Athletic Center. And they'd be getting new badges with a clearer "PRESS" identifier.

Now it's October, and The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg has released a statement saying that The Atlantic's journalists will not sign on to the Pentagon's press policy. No new badges for them!

The Atlantic’s journalists will not sign the Pentagon’s press policy. Statement here from editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg: pic.twitter.com/j1W48qSQuo — The Atlantic Communications (@TheAtlanticPR) October 13, 2025

Hegeth met with news with what we can only guess is a waving goodbye emoji.

They really miss President Joe Biden over at The Atlantic:

Don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya. pic.twitter.com/nZE4j5XLg4 — Rusty Patina (@SaranTurning) October 13, 2025

"The Atlantic will now return to our regularly scheduled 'making stuff up.'" — Pete Mitchell (@peternmitchell) October 13, 2025

Is this because they can't roam the Pentagon freely? Do they believe they deserve unrestricted access to a highly classified military installation under the First Amendment? pic.twitter.com/Mo7NOC2I5B — Daisy (@DaisyBelleLace) October 13, 2025

Well they leak worse than a bad prostate — JKHero (@KheroesJ46130) October 13, 2025

It's the freaking Pentagon. They are complaining about having to be supervised and non-reporting on sensitive information they may here while in the building without approval. It will help with leaks. — Ian Shepherd (@Sigtryggr911) October 13, 2025

Why is anyone allowed to 'roam' the pentagon? Much less foreigners. Never heard of security? There should be absolutely no chance for a leak if everyone that has permission to enter also has a person assigned to them for security. — AKA DeeK (@deek_aka) October 13, 2025

Goldberg: "We will just have to continue making things up" — RT West (@RTWest9) October 13, 2025

It's simple. Go through the Pentagon Press Office instead of unofficial channels where "journalists" then spread fake news, rumors, and innuendo. — Jamie (@james_tackett1) October 13, 2025

Great job, Pete. Maybe the security leaks will end now. — jennifer wellman (@jenwell41) October 13, 2025

Independently and fairly 🤣😂 — Our government hates us! (@KMD15X) October 13, 2025

And nothing of value was lost.

