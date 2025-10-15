Gov Shutdown? Yawn. Media Silent When Dems Tank It, But GOP Would Get 24/7 CNN Doom Clocks

Astonishingly (not, really) we are now weeks into a "government shutdown' and the Corporate Media has next to nothing to say about it.

Here’s a telling sign of where we are: On day 15, there are zero stories about the government shutdown in both the print NYT and print WSJ. — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) October 15, 2025

Washington Post too — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) October 15, 2025

Maybe just wrap this thing up, folks. — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) October 15, 2025

The Corporate Media knows this is all the fault of the Democrats and that is why this is remaining hush hush.

Regular people just. Don't. Care. Anymore. Obama closed the govt for over 2 weeks to pass the ACA. The reason everyone is going to have health insurance premiums rise is exactly why the GOP didn't vote for the bill. It was unfinished legislation. It didn't address delivery costs https://t.co/3k21PuVlIu — A 6 Pack of Sam Adams (@37smadAmaS) October 15, 2025

It's fine to close the government when the Democrats want to do it.

Or any local news outside the beltway https://t.co/Nq9ECeXFXC — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 15, 2025

The dog that isn't barking.



Sorry Dems. https://t.co/kwbRRxJ72t — Lee (in KY) (@Lee_in_KY) October 15, 2025

Every time they shut the government down and no one notices we’re reminded of how unimportant most of the Federal government is. https://t.co/qxkjAPW7h6 — Keith Devens (@keithdevens) October 15, 2025

Isn't that the truth?

It’s clear as day: the Government Shutdown is only a “crisis” when the public thinks the republicans are responsible for it. The media doesn’t care when the democrats cause it. Reject the media entirely. Don’t allow them a sliver of access to anything, especially the PENTAGON https://t.co/DLaGtD0LCf — Pope Aloysius (@popealoysius) October 15, 2025

Nobody cares. 99% of people's lives haven't changed, or been effected. All this is, is proof that government is bloated and needs cut in half, at minimum. Government stops, life goes on. https://t.co/d6Hxa3PXQv — Brian (@bmurree24) October 15, 2025

As if any other proof was needed.

What if we had a shutdown and nobody cared https://t.co/JUuSPZWN5x — Christopher Warren (@Carlso1) October 15, 2025

SO STRANGE https://t.co/PbKZkCOKLW — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 15, 2025

We should just shut the government down for a month every year, an easy way to cut spending by 8.5% per annum! https://t.co/93xaMb1iP1 — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) October 15, 2025

What a grand idea!

I was assured the Democrats were winning the messaging war. https://t.co/oKJkgumj81 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 15, 2025

This is how you know the shutdown is a "Democrat Party problem." https://t.co/mLvXo8KWjW — Pierre Delecto (@XennialElder) October 15, 2025

One of their many problems.

Media coverage would be wall-to-wall 24/7 if this was a Republican-driven shutdown....



It would be a permanent chyron on CNN. https://t.co/BLfTImJzQ3 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 15, 2025

CNN would have a countdown in the corner of the television screen, 24/7

I completely forget that the government is shut down until I see it mentioned on here lol https://t.co/2iHGCvYDyE — Kemba (@kembageorge) October 15, 2025

As does much of America.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



