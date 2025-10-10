Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Weaponize the DOJ (Again) As Payback for Trump Weaponizing the DOJ

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We A...
Doug P. | 9:43 AM on October 10, 2025
Meme

It looks like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got tired of getting owned on certain news shows (even the "Meet the Press" moderator called out his shutdown BS), so he went to a much more accommodating and agreeable host: MSNBC's Chris Hayes. 

All this rhetoric from the Democrats is predicated on the hopes that nobody remembers what we all saw happen to Trump and many of his supporters for the few years preceding his second term in office. The lawfare efforts intended to keep Trump from ever entering the White House again backfired on the Left and they're furious. Jeffries made it clear that the Left still wants to use the legal system to take out their anger on Trump and those now in his administration. Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

Do Democrats like Jeffries ever actually listen to themselves? As usual the level of projection is off the charts: 

As Greg Gutfeld pointed out, the Democrats' "come after us and we'll come after you" warnings are empty threats because they're going to do that no matter what if they get back in control:

The Dems also don't want people to understand the difference between their lawfare efforts and legitimate legal accountability. 

It's up to voters to make sure the Democrats don't get back into power. 

