Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Weaponize the DOJ (Again) As Payback for Trump Weaponizing the DOJ

It looks like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got tired of getting owned on certain news shows (even the "Meet the Press" moderator called out his shutdown BS), so he went to a much more accommodating and agreeable host: MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

All this rhetoric from the Democrats is predicated on the hopes that nobody remembers what we all saw happen to Trump and many of his supporters for the few years preceding his second term in office. The lawfare efforts intended to keep Trump from ever entering the White House again backfired on the Left and they're furious. Jeffries made it clear that the Left still wants to use the legal system to take out their anger on Trump and those now in his administration. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Democrats: The Trump administration weaponizing the government to go after political enemies is an outrage.



Hakeem Jeffries: As soon as we retake power, we’re going to weaponize the government to go after our political enemies in the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/d78E9sCpA8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

Do Democrats like Jeffries ever actually listen to themselves? As usual the level of projection is off the charts:

It’s always the same with them:



What they accuse you of-



They’ve ✔️ done

They’re ✔️doing

They’re ✔️planning to do.



Every. Damned. Time. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 10, 2025

As Greg Gutfeld pointed out, the Democrats' "come after us and we'll come after you" warnings are empty threats because they're going to do that no matter what if they get back in control:

The Dems also don't want people to understand the difference between their lawfare efforts and legitimate legal accountability.

We know. Thats why he’s never getting back in. https://t.co/DV80CYnSgE — mssquejo (@mssquejo) October 10, 2025

It's up to voters to make sure the Democrats don't get back into power.

