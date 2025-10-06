OUCH! 'Meet the Press' Host Gave Hakeem Jeffries a BRUTAL Reminder (Shutdown Blame Game FAIL)

We've entered a new week and the federal government is still shut down, all while the Democrat effort to blame Trump and the Republicans for it continues. However, the Left's attempt to pin the Schumer shutdown on Trump has proven too ridiculous for even "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker.

In addition to bombarding House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with sombrero memes, Welker had a reality check for him about the reason the government is still shut down, and it's not because of Republicans:

Even NBC is calling out Democrats over their government shutdown hypocrisy



WELKER: "It's Democratic Senators who are withholding their votes on what is called a clean resolution...which is something quite frankly ... that you and other Democrats have advocated for in the past." pic.twitter.com/BBDZBafH1a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2025

The Democrats can file that under "W" for "When you've lost Kristen Welker..."

Even NBC couldn’t keep up the charade anymore. When NBC — the Democrats’ personal PR team — starts grilling them live on air, you know the circus tent’s on fire. These clowns screamed for years about “clean bills” and “no shutdowns,” but now that Trump’s flipping the script,… — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) October 5, 2025

If even Welker is calling them out they’re cooked. — Jeff Holt (@JeffHolt4) October 5, 2025

When @NBCNews gets it I’d say it’s time to put out the fire and call in the dogs. https://t.co/hHRuM66uB4 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 6, 2025

The Democrats' current spin of "it's the Republicans' fault because they control the White House, Senate and the House" just isn't cutting it. Not as many people as the Dems hoped have failed civics.

