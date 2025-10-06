OUCH! 'Meet the Press' Host Gave Hakeem Jeffries a BRUTAL Reminder (Shutdown Blame Game FAIL)

Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still...
Doug P. | 10:19 AM on October 06, 2025
Twitchy

We've entered a new week and the federal government is still shut down, all while the Democrat effort to blame Trump and the Republicans for it continues. However, the Left's attempt to pin the Schumer shutdown on Trump has proven too ridiculous for even "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker. 

In addition to bombarding House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with sombrero memes, Welker had a reality check for him about the reason the government is still shut down, and it's not because of Republicans: 

The Democrats can file that under "W" for "When you've lost Kristen Welker..."

The Democrats' current spin of "it's the Republicans' fault because they control the White House, Senate and the House" just isn't cutting it. Not as many people as the Dems hoped have failed civics. 

*****

