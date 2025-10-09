BRUTAL: Hakeem Jeffries Tried to Push Shutdown Talking Points to CNBC's Joe Kernen and Got Destroyed

The Schumer shutdown continues, and from the House Democrat end of things Rep. Hakeem Jeffries just keeps lying about what's happening and why.

Yesterday Jeffries got wrecked by Rep. Mike Lawler over the shutdown and then took to X to whine about it. After that, the House Minority Leader went on CNBC to push his talking points and that didn't go well for him either.

The Democrats just aren't used to the media challenging them (as Nancy Pelosi found out recently). Watch this exchange:

BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/ZJGFO90y8F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries was just EMBARRASSED for holding the government hostage...holy smokes. This was bad.



CNBC: "There was an ELECTION. Republicans were able to pass the Big Beautiful Bill. To then say, 'We don't like that, so we're gonna shut down the government until… pic.twitter.com/wlcxytaZC6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2025

Here's the transcript in the post from @EricLDaugh:

CNBC: "There was an ELECTION. Republicans were able to pass the Big Beautiful Bill. To then say, 'We don't like that, so we're gonna shut down the government until you take back ALL the things you duly passed!'" "If the GOP did that to the Inflation Reduction Act, or any of the Biden acts, shut down the government because we don't like it, not pay military, not allow the government to open until YOU DO WHAT WE WANT, after an election when the American people put Democrats in power - you'd be GOING CRAZY!" "It's not how it works! It's BAD, it's bad precedent! And you're talking about the House? You've already passed this! The SENATE has a bill to reopen the government right now with 5 more Democrats." HAKEEM: What is bad precedent is the Republican refusal to engage in bipartisan negotiations! THEY'VE made the government shutdown, they could open it now! CNBC: How?! HAKEEM: I just explained it! They want to keep it closed. Cruelty has been the point. Sit down and negotiate a bipartisan path forward! CNBC: Can you do that while the government is open?! That's the offer on the table. Sounds like they are willing to negotiate. HAKEEM: Healthcare is an issue Republicans have ignored!

Health care is an issue the Democrats have helped make wildly unaffordable thanks ironically to the "Affordable Care Act."

Oh my man, yikes! CNBC destroyed the Dem shutdown “strategy”



PS idk if I would put the Minority Leader on tv anymore…. https://t.co/JnKaMpMOcc — Lesley Fulop Byers (@LesleyFulop) October 9, 2025

I thought he was gonna walk away. That was a brutal, brutal explanation. Hakeem cannot answer for. https://t.co/kFQmtGhfnu — J M O (@JerryOakes99686) October 9, 2025

We The People don’t want negotiations. This is what We voted for! — Spartan88 (@ChrisWest41563) October 9, 2025

Instead the Dems are trying to dismantle what the people voted for by holding the CR hostage and keeping the government shut down. It's nice to see their lies getting called out more often and very publicly.

