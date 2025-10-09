VIP
BRUTAL: Hakeem Jeffries Tried to Push Shutdown Talking Points to CNBC's Joe Kernen and Got Destroyed

Doug P. | 2:17 PM on October 09, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The Schumer shutdown continues, and from the House Democrat end of things Rep. Hakeem Jeffries just keeps lying about what's happening and why. 

Yesterday Jeffries got wrecked by Rep. Mike Lawler over the shutdown and then took to X to whine about it. After that, the House Minority Leader went on CNBC to push his talking points and that didn't go well for him either. 

The Democrats just aren't used to the media challenging them (as Nancy Pelosi found out recently). Watch this exchange: 

Ouch!

Here's the transcript in the post from @EricLDaugh: 

CNBC: "There was an ELECTION. Republicans were able to pass the Big Beautiful Bill. To then say, 'We don't like that, so we're gonna shut down the government until you take back ALL the things you duly passed!'" 

"If the GOP did that to the Inflation Reduction Act, or any of the Biden acts, shut down the government because we don't like it, not pay military, not allow the government to open until YOU DO WHAT WE WANT, after an election when the American people put Democrats in power - you'd be GOING CRAZY!" 

"It's not how it works! It's BAD, it's bad precedent! And you're talking about the House? You've already passed this! The SENATE has a bill to reopen the government right now with 5 more Democrats." 

HAKEEM: What is bad precedent is the Republican refusal to engage in bipartisan negotiations! THEY'VE made the government shutdown, they could open it now! 

CNBC: How?! 

HAKEEM: I just explained it! They want to keep it closed. Cruelty has been the point. Sit down and negotiate a bipartisan path forward! 

CNBC: Can you do that while the government is open?! That's the offer on the table. Sounds like they are willing to negotiate. 

HAKEEM: Healthcare is an issue Republicans have ignored!

Remember When Abigail Spanberger's Volunteer Held Up That Jim Crow Sign? Turns Out There Were MORE (Pic)
Sam J.
Health care is an issue the Democrats have helped make wildly unaffordable thanks ironically to the "Affordable Care Act." 

Instead the Dems are trying to dismantle what the people voted for by holding the CR hostage and keeping the government shut down. It's nice to see their lies getting called out more often and very publicly. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

