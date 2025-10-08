MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Says 'No, Senators Weren't Wiretapped or Spied On'

When it comes to media efforts to protect the Democrats' preferred narratives, the Left has no better friend than MSNBC's justice and legal affairs reporter Ken Dilanian.

In addition to being suddenly concerned about the weaponization of the DOJ while claiming that as president Joe Biden carefully avoided commenting on Trump's indictments, the MSNBC journo who earned the nickname "Fusion Ken" is also trying to make the Comey indictment sound political:

MSNBC reporter Ken Dilanian claims that “it’s not entirely clear” what James Comey is alleged to have lied about.



This is a lie.



The indictment alleges the following specific statements were false:



In 2017 testimony: "No" to the question, "Have you ever authorized someone else… pic.twitter.com/vcJTpXxN2I — Media Lies (@MediasLies) October 8, 2025

Up next, Dilanian is looking into the latest bombshell that former Special Counsel Jack Smith had spied on Republican members of Congress while President Autopen was still in office.

Wait, did we say these Republicans were spied on? That's not a factual way to frame the story, according to Dilanian:

No, senators weren’t wiretapped or spied on. Their calling records were obtained lawfully by FBI agents trying to figure out who Donald Trump was talking to amid his allegedly criminal scheme to overturn the election. And now these agents have been fired based on disinformation. pic.twitter.com/drTLzsPtGr — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) October 8, 2025

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, "it depends on what your definition of 'spied on' is."

"We didn't spy on you. We just perused your private phone records to see what you were up to and who you were talking with" pic.twitter.com/bbokQSB8ck — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) October 8, 2025

That sounds pretty spy-ish to us.

Who authorized obtaining those phone records of elected officials? https://t.co/VnbIhsMH6j — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 8, 2025

If only Dilanian knew a journalist who might actually look into that. It would be nice to know.

I’m sorry, you can try and justify what they did all you want but senators had their phone records and metadata etc. reviewed without their knowledge. It’s the definition of “spied on.” Try being honest instead of making excuses. https://t.co/vh3qGyOyOK — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 8, 2025

He's got a job to do, and "honest journalism" ain't it.

