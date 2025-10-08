MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Says 'No, Senators Weren't Wiretapped or Spied On'

Here's the *Massive Show of Support for James Comey Outside a Virginia Courthouse...
Doug P. | 12:17 PM on October 08, 2025
meme

When it comes to media efforts to protect the Democrats' preferred narratives, the Left has no better friend than MSNBC's justice and legal affairs reporter Ken Dilanian. 

In addition to being suddenly concerned about the weaponization of the DOJ while claiming that as president Joe Biden carefully avoided commenting on Trump's indictments, the MSNBC journo who earned the nickname "Fusion Ken" is also trying to make the Comey indictment sound political: 

Up next, Dilanian is looking into the latest bombshell that former Special Counsel Jack Smith had spied on Republican members of Congress while President Autopen was still in office.

Wait, did we say these Republicans were spied on? That's not a factual way to frame the story, according to Dilanian: 

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, "it depends on what your definition of 'spied on' is." 

That sounds pretty spy-ish to us.

If only Dilanian knew a journalist who might actually look into that. It would be nice to know.

He's got a job to do, and "honest journalism" ain't it. 

