Give’em Yell: Kamala Harris Unveils ‘No Mandate!’ Scream Therapy To Cope With 2024...
Brian Krassenstein Attempts to Connect Charlie Kirk to Killing of Two Teen Girls
VIP
Look at That: Pritzker and Duckworth’s Lies Crumble Quicker Than Their Credibility in...
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at...
Rolling Stone Looks Inside Trump’s War on Dissent After Charlie Kirk Assassination
Sen. Wyden's Truth-Trouble: Labeling Hard-Working Journalists 'Influencers' Because He Can...
Former Fox News, CNBC Contributor Asks Us to ‘Pray for 60 Minutes’
VIP
For Starters, EVERYTHING! Brian Stelter Wants CBS Journos to Ask Bari Weiss 'What...
Top Virginia Prosecutor Plans to Decline to Seek Charges Against Letitia James
Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with...
'It's Official': Bari Weiss Assumes the Mantle at CBS News
Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
Fox News: Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Tracked Phone Calls of Republican Senators
The Hill: President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act in Portland

Here Are the Reactions of Several GOP Senators That 'Biden's Stasi' Reportedly Spied On

Doug P. | 9:20 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As we told you Monday afternoon, it's being reported that former special counsel Jack Smith tracked the phone calls and other communications from Republican members of the U.S. Senate

Advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel posted this earlier on X:

In our original story we shared the initial reaction of GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who had this to say:

The truth comes out. Biden’s Stasi who claimed to be saving “our sacred democracy” in fact worked overtime to destroy it - all for power. They spied on Catholic churches, prosecuted pro-lifers, deployed the FBI against parents at school board meetings - and tried to tap the phones of their political enemies. Including mine. This is an abuse of power beyond Watergate, beyond J. Edgar Hoover, one that directly strikes at the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment. We need a full investigation of all involved: who knew about it, who ordered it, and who approved it. Anyone and everyone who violated the law must be prosecuted. The way to save the country is to restore the rule of law.

All the Left's pearl clutching about "saving democracy" from Trump and the Republicans is projection writ large as usual. 

Many of the Republican senators on the list of those whose communications were reportedly targeted by Smith have weighed in, starting with Chuck Grassley of Iowa: 

Recommended

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
justmindy
Advertisement

Here's Sen. Marsha Blackburn:

Lindsey Graham:

Ron Johnson:

Cynthia Lummis:

Bill Hagerty spotted more pure projection from the Dems when it comes to the weaponization of the justice system: 

Advertisement

Senator Tuberville had this to say: 

Those senators reportedly targeted spoke earlier:

What will this lead to, if anything? We'll see. It certainly seems like there are multiple levels of accountability that are long overdue. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at Judge's Beach House
Eric V.
Brian Krassenstein Attempts to Connect Charlie Kirk to Killing of Two Teen Girls
Brett T.
Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with Savage Satire
justmindy
Former Fox News, CNBC Contributor Asks Us to ‘Pray for 60 Minutes’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams justmindy
Advertisement