Here Are the Reactions of Several GOP Senators That 'Biden's Stasi' Reportedly Spied On

As we told you Monday afternoon, it's being reported that former special counsel Jack Smith tracked the phone calls and other communications from Republican members of the U.S. Senate.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted this earlier on X:

We recently uncovered proof that phone records of U.S. lawmakers were seized for political purposes.



That abuse of power ends now.



Under my leadership, the FBI will deliver truth and accountability, and never again be weaponized against the American people. pic.twitter.com/VuU8O68zCG — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 6, 2025

In our original story we shared the initial reaction of GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who had this to say:

The truth comes out. Biden’s Stasi who claimed to be saving “our sacred democracy” in fact worked overtime to destroy it - all for power. They spied on Catholic churches, prosecuted pro-lifers, deployed the FBI against parents at school board meetings - and tried to tap the phones of their political enemies. Including mine. This is an abuse of power beyond Watergate, beyond J. Edgar Hoover, one that directly strikes at the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment. We need a full investigation of all involved: who knew about it, who ordered it, and who approved it. Anyone and everyone who violated the law must be prosecuted. The way to save the country is to restore the rule of law.

All the Left's pearl clutching about "saving democracy" from Trump and the Republicans is projection writ large as usual.

Many of the Republican senators on the list of those whose communications were reportedly targeted by Smith have weighed in, starting with Chuck Grassley of Iowa:

This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into "election conspiracy" Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith's elector case against Trump



BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE pic.twitter.com/V2JyiVlX48 — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 6, 2025

Here's Sen. Marsha Blackburn:

The Biden FBI spied on Republicans who support @realDonaldTrump.



This was the weaponization of one of our nation’s top intelligence agencies, and those responsible must be held to account. pic.twitter.com/KF4euJQXbg — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 6, 2025

Lindsey Graham:

.@FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino are trying to clean up the mess they inherited. They should be congratulated for finding this and exposing it.



What happened should unnerve everybody. https://t.co/uwovJQxz5b — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2025

Ron Johnson:

I was just briefed by @FBIDDBongino that the @FBI and @TheJusticeDept obtained call logs from eight U.S. Senators — including myself. We were surveilled simply for being Republicans.



This does not surprise me, but it should shock every American. What the Biden Administration has… pic.twitter.com/hv6cJpxlSl — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 6, 2025

Cynthia Lummis:

My statement regarding the Biden administration’s FBI spying on me and my Republican colleagues. pic.twitter.com/WJETrIrQqF — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) October 6, 2025

Bill Hagerty spotted more pure projection from the Dems when it comes to the weaponization of the justice system:

Jack Smith tracked my private communications and those of my colleagues during his witch hunt to investigate @POTUS.



This is exactly the type of political weaponization of the federal government under Presidents Obama and Biden that Republicans and President Trump have been… pic.twitter.com/hzGtXnjngV — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) October 6, 2025

Senator Tuberville had this to say:

GOP AL Sen Tuberville on Fox Business on Special Counsel surveilling phone calls of 12 GOP senators: Dan Bongino came over, deputy of the FBI. We had all of us in the room. This is the first we've heard of it. Obviously, I figured we would be somehow breached, by China or North… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2025

Those senators reportedly targeted spoke earlier:

🚨 BREAKING: In a BOMBSHELL discovery, senators have uncovered that the Biden FBI SPIED on eight GOP senators during Jack Smith's "Arctic Frost" investigation that was eventually weaponized against President Trump.



This is grounds for ARREST.pic.twitter.com/w8ToR403Lk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2025

What will this lead to, if anything? We'll see. It certainly seems like there are multiple levels of accountability that are long overdue.

*****

