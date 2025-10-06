Fox News: Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Tracked Phone Calls of Republican Senators

We haven't heard from former Special Counsel Jack Smith in a while, ever since he said he'd likely be stepping down before Donald Trump's inauguration. It's been almost a year since Smith dismissed all charges against then-President-elect Trump.

But Smith's name is back in the news, with the revelation that Smith was tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican senators as part of his investigation into January 6.

Fox News' Chad Pergram has the story:

From colleague Brooke Singman. Former Special Counsel Jack Smith tracked the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his investigation into the 2021 Capitol riot. A document shows that Smith eportedly tracking the phone calls of GOP… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2025

The post continues:

… Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

Huh.

Sen. Josh Hawley, who was among those allegedly being spied upon, responded.

The truth comes out. Biden’s Stasi who claimed to be saving “our sacred democracy” in fact worked overtime to destroy it - all for power. They spied on Catholic churches, prosecuted pro-lifers, deployed the FBI against parents at school board meetings - and tried to tap the… https://t.co/d9ULjfVZWM — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 6, 2025

The post continues:

… phones of their political enemies. Including mine. This is an abuse of power beyond Watergate, beyond J. Edgar Hoover, one that directly strikes at the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment. We need a full investigation of all involved: who knew about it, who ordered it, and who approved it. Anyone and everyone who violated the law must be prosecuted. The way to save the country is to restore the rule of law.

This takes us back to the days of President Barack Obama spying on Fox News journalist James Rosen.

I would ask for verification that this true because this is life in prison with no parole for Mr. Smith. I am a lawyer. Wiretapping, RICO, etc. Is this verified? — billyfromatlga (@billyfromatlga) October 6, 2025

Sounds like someone should go to jail over this but I’m not holding my breath. — AmericanKat🇺🇸 🟥🟥🟥 (@4AmericanKat) October 6, 2025

Nail his ASS!!! — Dave Roman (@DaveRom86052473) October 6, 2025

I think it’s time to hire a second AG. Too much bullshit to deal with for one. — Sammy (@Brino1656) October 6, 2025

Confidence that Smith will face any consequences is low.

So will Pam do anything or is it sitting on her desk she probably has 2 desks now with all the referrals that she didn’t do anything with — Darla m (@debjourn) October 6, 2025

Nothing ever happens. — Skip mfoiii (@mfoiii) October 6, 2025

So. What do you propose to do about it? — Beverly Bright (@BeverlyBright11) October 6, 2025

Nothing will happen .. they are all free and roaming the streets carefree — Catherine Emma 🫶🏻 (@EmmyPetrino) October 6, 2025

Send a referral to @AGPamBondi so it can sit on her desk & collect dust for the rest of her tenure. — GatorD (@TheGat0rD) October 6, 2025

People need to go to prison for this — Debbie Blackman (@debrablackmanXX) October 6, 2025

Smith was such a smarmy character that it would be wholly satisfying to see some accountability if this report is true.

***

