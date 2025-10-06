Fox News: Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Tracked Phone Calls of Republican Senators

Top Virginia Prosecutor Plans to Decline to Seek Charges Against Letitia James
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We haven't heard from former Special Counsel Jack Smith in a while, ever since he said he'd likely be stepping down before Donald Trump's inauguration. It's been almost a year since Smith dismissed all charges against then-President-elect Trump.

But Smith's name is back in the news, with the revelation that Smith was tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican senators as part of his investigation into January 6.

Fox News' Chad Pergram has the story:

The post continues:

… Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

Huh.

Sen. Josh Hawley, who was among those allegedly being spied upon, responded.

The post continues:

… phones of their political enemies. Including mine. This is an abuse of power beyond Watergate, beyond J. Edgar Hoover, one that directly strikes at the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment. We need a full investigation of all involved: who knew about it, who ordered it, and who approved it. Anyone and everyone who violated the law must be prosecuted. The way to save the country is to restore the rule of law.

This takes us back to the days of President Barack Obama spying on Fox News journalist James Rosen.

Confidence that Smith will face any consequences is low.

Smith was such a smarmy character that it would be wholly satisfying to see some accountability if this report is true.

***

