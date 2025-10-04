AP Fact-Check Claiming Why 'Democrats Did Not Shut Down the Gov't' for SOME Reason Sparks Skepticism

The Schumer shutdown is going to continue into next week, but the lib-friendly media spin machine is going to keep whirring away to try and help push their preferred narrative about all this.

This is where the Associated Press comes in.

At least the Democrats can count on the AP to help spin against what the Republicans have been pointing out:

FACT FOCUS: Democrats did not shut down the government to give health care to illegal immigrants. https://t.co/eFdvMlFYuA — The Associated Press (@AP) October 4, 2025

Well, for now, at least the AP didn't just come out and say the shutdown is because Senate Democrats keep blocking passage of the bill.

Just to get the "be skeptical of this fact-check" ball rolling, @redsteeze reminded everybody that this is the same AP journo who got on the "cheap fakes" bandwagon about Biden videos:

Well that's worth keeping in mind.

And we all know how these MSM "fact-checks" go...

Anytime liberals use “fact”, everything that follows is complete manure. https://t.co/a0cNJA0sFk — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) October 4, 2025

Not unlike when a Democrat calls something a "conspiracy theory." You can be reasonably sure there's a good chance the claim is true.

Fact Check: YES they did plus over trillion dollars for other woke projects. https://t.co/nSWyupsk8D — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) October 4, 2025

Providing free healthcare to non citizens is specifically mentioned in the Democrat’s budget proposal



This is why people hate the media https://t.co/8GXrSiUAbq — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 5, 2025

It's a little "fact-checker" game they like to play. We've mentioned it in previous stories, but it's not unlike the media denying that "George Soros gave money to NYC DA Alvin Bragg's campaign." What happened was Soros gave the money to a certain organization and THEY handed it over to Bragg. A lot of these "fact-checks" on the health care for illegals issue sound a lot like that.

We're certainly used to these kinds of pivots from "fact-checkers":

There are certainly additional reasons why the Dems are trying to stall passage of this spending bill:

Yes, yes they did. They also shut it down because they want to spend millions on pastry cooking classes for gay male prostitutes in Haiti. https://t.co/rBuKL22swo — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 4, 2025

Senator John Kennedy spelled all that out earlier this week. The Dems are lucky to have so many media hacks poorly disguised as "journalists" on their side.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

