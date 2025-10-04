AP Fact-Check Claiming Why 'Democrats Did Not Shut Down the Gov't' for SOME Reason Sparks Skepticism

Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted
Doug P. | 9:20 PM on October 04, 2025
imgflip

The Schumer shutdown is going to continue into next week, but the lib-friendly media spin machine is going to keep whirring away to try and help push their preferred narrative about all this. 

This is where the Associated Press comes in.

At least the Democrats can count on the AP to help spin against what the Republicans have been pointing out: 

Well, for now, at least the AP didn't just come out and say the shutdown is because Senate Democrats keep blocking passage of the bill.

Just to get the "be skeptical of this fact-check" ball rolling, @redsteeze reminded everybody that this is the same AP journo who got on the "cheap fakes" bandwagon about Biden videos:

Well that's worth keeping in mind.

And we all know how these MSM "fact-checks" go... 

Not unlike when a Democrat calls something a "conspiracy theory." You can be reasonably sure there's a good chance the claim is true. 

It's a little "fact-checker" game they like to play. We've mentioned it in previous stories, but it's not unlike the media denying that "George Soros gave money to NYC DA Alvin Bragg's campaign." What happened was Soros gave the money to a certain organization and THEY handed it over to Bragg. A lot of these "fact-checks" on the health care for illegals issue sound a lot like that. 

We're certainly used to these kinds of pivots from "fact-checkers": 

There are certainly additional reasons why the Dems are trying to stall passage of this spending bill: 

Senator John Kennedy spelled all that out earlier this week. The Dems are lucky to have so many media hacks poorly disguised as "journalists" on their side.

*****

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

