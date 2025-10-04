Schumer Shutdown Goes On While President Trump Works Toward Peace Plan - This...
Results of Trump's Law Enforcement Surge In Memphis Might Anger Pro-Crime, Pro-Illegal Ali...
Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer...
Diddy's Meltdown Masterpiece: Court Sketch Immortalizes His Sentencing Tantrum
From NH Suspicions to Iowa Deception: The Parent Who Saw Through Dr. Roberts'...
Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Newly Signed 'Iryna’s Law' Ends Cashless Bail for Violent Offenders in North Carolina
JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly
Portland Police Claim Nick Sortor Arrest Not Based on 'Political Affiliation Or Public...
VIP
Doom Scrolling Blues: When Justice and Free Speech Take a Hit in a...
The Shocking Reason Why a Judge Gave the Man who Attempted to Kill...
Ribbiting Encounter: Cosplaying Trantifa ‘Frog’ Gets Pepper-Sprayed by Police at Portland...
Baby Clinton Plays Doctor: The Grift Goes Pod with a Side of Smug...

Sen. John Kennedy Rattles Off a List of What 'Socialist Wing' Dems Demand Be Put Back In the Bill

Doug P. | 10:16 AM on October 04, 2025

We've now reached the weekend and an end to the Schumer shutdown is nowhere in sight. Perhaps we'll find out next week. But for now the Democrats are still attempting to blame the Republicans for the ongoing shutdown caused by a bill they're blocking in the Senate. 

Advertisement

Republican Sen. John Kennedy previously said the shutdown is basically a love story: "The loon wing of the Democratic Party is mad at Chuck and Chuck wants them to love him."  

Then there's the bill itself. Much of the focus has been on the Democrats and health care for illegal aliens, but there are other items that the Republicans have removed. This week Sen. Kennedy rattled off an incomplete list of the kinds of insanity the Dems want put back in: 

A few of the rich Democrats in Congress could personally write checks to fund all this but they'd rather put taxpayers on the hook for it:

- $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia 

- $833k for transgender people in Nepal 

- $4.2 million for lgbtq people in the Western Balkans and Uganda 

- $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti 

- $500k for electric buses in Rwanda 

- $6 million for media organizations for the Palestinians 

- $300k for a pride parade in Lesotho 

- $882k for social media and mentorship in Serbia

Recommended

Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell
justmindy
Advertisement

You've gotta love Democrat "priorities." 

Go figure. Maybe that was Tlaib's idea. 

Perhaps that's because many of them are busy helping the Dems spin the taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens thing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell
justmindy
Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer Shutdown
Grateful Calvin
Results of Trump's Law Enforcement Surge In Memphis Might Anger Pro-Crime, Pro-Illegal Alien Dems
Doug P.
From NH Suspicions to Iowa Deception: The Parent Who Saw Through Dr. Roberts' Fraud Before the $300K Gig
justmindy
Diddy's Meltdown Masterpiece: Court Sketch Immortalizes His Sentencing Tantrum
justmindy
WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell justmindy
Advertisement