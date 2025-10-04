Sen. John Kennedy Rattles Off a List of What 'Socialist Wing' Dems Demand Be Put Back In the Bill

We've now reached the weekend and an end to the Schumer shutdown is nowhere in sight. Perhaps we'll find out next week. But for now the Democrats are still attempting to blame the Republicans for the ongoing shutdown caused by a bill they're blocking in the Senate.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy previously said the shutdown is basically a love story: "The loon wing of the Democratic Party is mad at Chuck and Chuck wants them to love him."

Then there's the bill itself. Much of the focus has been on the Democrats and health care for illegal aliens, but there are other items that the Republicans have removed. This week Sen. Kennedy rattled off an incomplete list of the kinds of insanity the Dems want put back in:

OMG.. you cannot make this up..



These are some of the things the Democrats are demanding we fund:



- $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia

- $833k for transgender people in Nepal

- $4.2 million for lgbtq people in the Western Balkans and Uganda

- $3.6 million… pic.twitter.com/maGvy3mLvC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025

A few of the rich Democrats in Congress could personally write checks to fund all this but they'd rather put taxpayers on the hook for it:

- $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia - $833k for transgender people in Nepal - $4.2 million for lgbtq people in the Western Balkans and Uganda - $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti - $500k for electric buses in Rwanda - $6 million for media organizations for the Palestinians - $300k for a pride parade in Lesotho - $882k for social media and mentorship in Serbia

You've gotta love Democrat "priorities."

Wow. We’re funding our own Pally propaganda against us. Ha ha ha — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 4, 2025

Go figure. Maybe that was Tlaib's idea.

Why hasn’t the media asked Schumer about this? https://t.co/KqnlaERWeO — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 4, 2025

Perhaps that's because many of them are busy helping the Dems spin the taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens thing.

