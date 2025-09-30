The Impending Schumer Shutdown is All About Love: John Kennedy Explains

The latest vote in the United States Senate to pass a clean budget resolution and break a Democrat led filibuster has failed. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's government shutdown now seems imminent.

There were cracks in the Democrats' ranks in the latest vote. The 55-45 margin saw not only Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman putting country over party. He was joined by Angus King of Maine and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. Rand Paul was the lone Republican to vote against the CR.

With just a few hours remaining and no additional talks or votes scheduled, it appears the 'Schumer Shutdown' will begin at midnight.

Government now on cruise control for a government shutdown. How some Republicans believe a shutdown will backfire on Dems, giving Trump the authority to cancel their priorities without direction from Congress. My report: https://t.co/18tNivfaS8 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 1, 2025

55-45, Senate Democrats block GOP plan to keep government open for 7 weeks



Angus King, Catherine Cortez Masto and John Fetterman voted YES



Rand Paul was a NO https://t.co/myjKBHWNbs — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 1, 2025

Senator John Kennedy believes that the impending shutdown has more to do with the last CR than it does the current one. Just a few months ago, Schumer refused to let the government shut down and angered the far left wing of the party (which, of course, is most of the party), especially fellow New Yorker AOC.

Kennedy thinks that 'Shutdown' Schumer is being motivated more by his need to be liked by his fellow Democrats than by his responsibility to govern.

You see, Chuckie just wants to feel loved.

Watch:

We’re going to have a government shutdown.



Why?



Because the loon wing of the Democratic Party is mad at Chuck Schumer, and Chuck wants them to love him. pic.twitter.com/EiIS6MrBSz — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 30, 2025

The Schumer shutdown is all about love, and everyone loves a good love story, right?

Let them have the Schumer Shutdown. — Roy Dodd (@EverywhereRoyIs) October 1, 2025

We are fine with the shutdown. No more reckless spending, and pork filled bills. — Tonya (@TMommadukes) October 1, 2025

YES!! Shut it down — SoFarm.Food (@SofarmFood) October 1, 2025

Look at all the support that Chuckie is getting to find love in all the wrong places.

Who's better than Kennedy🤣🤣 — Rick Johnston (@rickjohnston113) October 1, 2025

I love senator Kennedy!! — no filter (@_livingfree59) October 1, 2025

I seriously love Senator Kennedy. He makes me laugh and he’s a treasure to me. — Tesla-Y vette (@VWink24) September 30, 2025

The Schumer shutdown is a tale as old as time. A classic love story, and no one tells a story better than John Kennedy.