The Impending Schumer Shutdown is All About Love: John Kennedy Explains

Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:00 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The latest vote in the United States Senate to pass a clean budget resolution and break a Democrat led filibuster has failed. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's government shutdown now seems imminent.

There were cracks in the Democrats' ranks in the latest vote. The 55-45 margin saw not only Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman putting country over party. He was joined by Angus King of Maine and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. Rand Paul was the lone Republican to vote against the CR.

With just a few hours remaining and no additional talks or votes scheduled, it appears the 'Schumer Shutdown' will begin at midnight.

Senator John Kennedy believes that the impending shutdown has more to do with the last CR than it does the current one. Just a few months ago, Schumer refused to let the government shut down and angered the far left wing of the party (which, of course, is most of the party), especially fellow New Yorker AOC.

Kennedy thinks that 'Shutdown' Schumer is being motivated more by his need to be liked by his fellow Democrats than by his responsibility to govern.

You see, Chuckie just wants to feel loved.

Watch:

The Schumer shutdown is all about love, and everyone loves a good love story, right?

Look at all the support that Chuckie is getting to find love in all the wrong places.

The Schumer shutdown is a tale as old as time. A classic love story, and no one tells a story better than John Kennedy.

