Pete Buttigieg Says Claims Biden-Era FEMA Discriminated Against Trump Supporters Are Conspiracy Theories

As we've seen over the last several years, the term "conspiracy theory" has taken quite a hit but Democrats continue to apply it to any information that makes them look bad or is potentially politically damaging (Hunter Biden's laptop comes to mind).

Pete Buttigieg has spotted another one of those "conspiracy theories" and, as usual, a Democrat is hoping everybody slept through the Autopen/Harris years:

Pete Buttigieg says it is a “conspiracy” theory that FEMA under the Biden administration discriminated against Trump supporters.



This is a lie. pic.twitter.com/dAE32LedkO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2025

Is that so, Mayor Pete?

No, that isn't so.

That sure sounds a lot like "FEMA discriminated against Trump supporters" to us, Pete.

Pete Buttigieg lying yet again. FEMA’s corruption against Trump supporters is well-documented.



Why Democrats feel the need to lie about literally everything is beyond me. https://t.co/oMVJ3oM0A1 — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) October 4, 2025

That's all they do anymore.

Speaking of discrimination, somebody please ask Pete if he's heard the reason Kamala Harris took him off her list of possible running mates last year.

