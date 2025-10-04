RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son...
VIP
Look Who's Very Concerned That Trump's DOJ Is Being Politicized (and Try Not...
Kash Patel WRECKS MSNBC Analyst's Claim DOJ Policy Prohibits Perp Walks (With an...
They HATE Law-Abiding Americans: Seattle Mayor Has 'No Desire' to Put Career Criminals...
Sen. John Kennedy Rattles Off a List of What 'Socialist Wing' Dems Demand...
Schumer Shutdown Goes On While President Trump Works Toward Peace Plan - This...
Results of Trump's Law Enforcement Surge In Memphis Might Anger Pro-Crime, Pro-Illegal Ali...
Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer...
Diddy's Meltdown Masterpiece: Court Sketch Immortalizes His Sentencing Tantrum
From NH Suspicions to Iowa Deception: The Parent Who Saw Through Dr. Roberts'...
Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Newly Signed 'Iryna’s Law' Ends Cashless Bail for Violent Offenders in North Carolina
JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly

Pete Buttigieg Says Claims Biden-Era FEMA Discriminated Against Trump Supporters Are Conspiracy Theories

Doug P. | 2:24 PM on October 04, 2025
Townhall Media

As we've seen over the last several years, the term "conspiracy theory" has taken quite a hit but Democrats continue to apply it to any information that makes them look bad or is potentially politically damaging (Hunter Biden's laptop comes to mind). 

Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg has spotted another one of those "conspiracy theories" and, as usual, a Democrat is hoping everybody slept through the Autopen/Harris years: 

Is that so, Mayor Pete?

No, that isn't so. 

That sure sounds a lot like "FEMA discriminated against Trump supporters" to us, Pete.

That's all they do anymore. 

Speaking of discrimination, somebody please ask Pete if he's heard the reason Kamala Harris took him off her list of possible running mates last year. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son Is a Killer
Grateful Calvin
Kash Patel WRECKS MSNBC Analyst's Claim DOJ Policy Prohibits Perp Walks (With an Assist From Roger Stone)
Doug P.
Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell
justmindy
They HATE Law-Abiding Americans: Seattle Mayor Has 'No Desire' to Put Career Criminals In Jail
Grateful Calvin
Sen. John Kennedy Rattles Off a List of What 'Socialist Wing' Dems Demand Be Put Back In the Bill
Doug P.
Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer Shutdown
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son Is a Killer Grateful Calvin
Advertisement