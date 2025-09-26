CNN's Comey Indictment Banner Basically Asks Everybody to Pretend the Last Several Years Never Happened

Yesterday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey, who is being charged with making false statements and obstruction of justice.

FBI Director Kash Patel later promised the following: "Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose. Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account - no matter their perch."

Comey allegedly lied to Congress, so of course all the lib media can do is make this all about Trump. CNN is, predictably, all over that approach:

CNN banner: "COMEY INDICTED IN EXTRAORDINARY ESCALATION OF TRUMP REVENGE" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 26, 2025

Wow, they seem to have already swept all the Dem and media past reminders that "no one is above the law" under the rug in a hurry.

Revenge for what Brian? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 26, 2025

The media, especially CNN, would like everybody to forget about the lawfare against Trump and now pretend the charges against Comey couldn't possibly be legitimate.

Average American banner: “JAMES COMEY GOT INDICTED BECAUSE HE WEAPONIZED THE FBI AND LIED ABOUT IT” https://t.co/mzB3D6AxfZ — Eli Crane for Congress (@EliCraneAZ) September 26, 2025

If CNN weren't hacks that's what the banner would say. And we can't help but wonder exactly how celebratory CNN's banners were back when Trump was getting indicted.

CNN forgets all their banners and breaking news when Trump was forced to fight lawfare across the country… https://t.co/5xzawkwyUV — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) September 26, 2025

The media back then was full-on celebrating, but now "democracy is in peril" because "no one is above the law" is blowing up in Dem and media faces.

It's against the law to lie to Congress. Comey supported the Russia Collusion HOAX then LIED about it to congress. A baseball player was prosecuted for lying to Congress, Comey shouldn't get special treatment https://t.co/MIadAb1Xiv — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 26, 2025

"No one is above the law" needs to be thrown back in the lefty media's faces repeatedly.

