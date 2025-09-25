Kash Patel's Statement In the Wake of James Comey's Indictment Is Going to Rattle a LOT of Nerves

As we told you earlier this evening, former FBI Director James Comey probably won't be finding any "86 47" shell formations on his beach walk any time soon because he's been indicted:

Here is the James Comey indictment.



He’s been indicted for lying to Congress about authorizing “Person 3,” probably Andy McCabe, to serve as an anonymous source in leaks to the media pic.twitter.com/NDKnQjNaQq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 25, 2025

A post from Comey a couple years ago has been making the rounds:

D'OH! And yes, it IS a good day for the rule of law, James.

Comey also missed out on something, as @KatiePavlich pointed out:

Comey likely wondering how he missed out on the autopen — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 25, 2025

You know it! Too bad the preemptive pardon never arrived.

And guess what's happening now...

All the right people are losing their sht about Comey being indicted. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pyPk0N5uAH — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 25, 2025

Absolutely true.

We can be reasonably certain that ex CIA Director John Brennan has been on the phone with his lawyer, and preemptively pardoned Sen. Adam Schiff had this to say:

Donald Trump forced out a respected U.S. Attorney because they wouldn't go along with Trump’s demands for political prosecutions.



Less than a week later, his inexperienced handpicked successor brings charges against a member of Trump's enemies list.



In my almost six years as… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 25, 2025

"The DOJ is now little more than an arm of the president’s retribution campaign."

"Retribution" for what, Schiffty? Being wrongly targeted in desperate (and backfired) attempts to keep him out of office for a second term?

Oh well, "no one is above the law," right Democrats? At least that's what they told us in the past:

Those Dems would like us to forget they ever said that, because now it's "D"ifferent.

If the TDS lefties and various media types didn't like the Comey indictment, they certainly won't welcome what FBI Director Kash Patel posted not long ago:

Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 25, 2025

Here's the full post from Patel, which ends by quoting the Democrats back to the Democrats:

Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on. Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose. Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account - no matter their perch. No one is above the law.

Is John Brennan sweating a little more yet?

For too long, Washington insiders acted like the rules didn’t apply to them. The indictment of James Comey proves otherwise: accountability matters, and no one is above the law. https://t.co/ACsuUreZNz — Karrin Taylor Robson for AZ Gov (@KTaylorRobson) September 26, 2025

Kash Patel was one of the key players in discovering and exposing the Russiagate Hoax players during Trump’s 1st term



Now he’s the FBI Director holding them accountable



Justice https://t.co/7vl4tTYNlU — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 25, 2025

Bring it!

*****

