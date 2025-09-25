Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to...
Kash Patel's Statement In the Wake of James Comey's Indictment Is Going to Rattle a LOT of Nerves

Doug P. | 9:10 PM on September 25, 2025

As we told you earlier this evening, former FBI Director James Comey probably won't be finding any "86 47" shell formations on his beach walk any time soon because he's been indicted

A post from Comey a couple years ago has been making the rounds:

D'OH! And yes, it IS a good day for the rule of law, James. 

Comey also missed out on something, as @KatiePavlich pointed out: 

You know it! Too bad the preemptive pardon never arrived. 

And guess what's happening now...

Absolutely true. 

We can be reasonably certain that ex CIA Director John Brennan has been on the phone with his lawyer, and preemptively pardoned Sen. Adam Schiff had this to say: 

"The DOJ is now little more than an arm of the president’s retribution campaign."

"Retribution" for what, Schiffty? Being wrongly targeted in desperate (and backfired) attempts to keep him out of office for a second term?

Oh well, "no one is above the law," right Democrats? At least that's what they told us in the past: 

Those Dems would like us to forget they ever said that, because now it's "D"ifferent. 

If the TDS lefties and various media types didn't like the Comey indictment, they certainly won't welcome what FBI Director Kash Patel posted not long ago: 

Here's the full post from Patel, which ends by quoting the Democrats back to the Democrats:

Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on.  

Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose.  

Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account - no matter their perch.  

No one is above the law.

Is John Brennan sweating a little more yet? 

Bring it!

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve, all while exposing the massive level of hypocrisy and projection from the Left. 

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

