It's Official: Pam Bondi Announces Indictment of Former FBI Director James Comey

After a day of scuttlebutt and speculation, it's official. Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury. He is being charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements.

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey indicted on two counts of false statements and obstruction of justice



No one is above the law.

pic.twitter.com/k7RoQTXhUq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2025

Shortly after the news broke, AG Pam Bondi released the following statement.

No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 25, 2025

The irony of Comey being charged with making false statements after he so boastfully bragged about doing the same to Michael Flynn adds a layer of poetic justice to the grand jury's decision to seek criminal justice.

Watch:

Flashback to when James Comey publicly bragged about using the FBI to entrap Michael Flynn into making false statements, leading to years of legal torture.



Comey has now been indicted for making false statements.

pic.twitter.com/5rgcftH9Hz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 25, 2025

Here he is discussing the importance of enforcing such laws. Saying 'It has to be enforced with an iron fist.'

No, this is not AI. This is real.



James Comey, the day after Biden is sworn in as President in 2021, explains how the entire justice system depends on people telling the truth while under oath.



"It has to be enforced with an iron fist so the system will work."



Ok Jim. pic.twitter.com/myds3TEc21 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 25, 2025

We wonder if that opinion has changed now that the iron fist is swinging at him?

It is important to remember that this is only the first step. Comey has not been found guilty of anything. He could still walk, but we have to admit, after everything that's happened since Trump came down that escalator in 2015, it's good to see the DOJ holding someone accountable.

The shell game somehow seems funnier today.

The indictment, on the other hand, is incredibly serious. For the last decade, the left has tried to destroy Trump and anyone else who stood in their way. If there is to be justice, indictments need to be followed by convictions, and Comey needs to be the first indicted, and not the only.

The DOJ probably can't get them all, but they need to get as many as they can.

THANK YOU A.G. BONDI!



So glad to see this news.



Completely agree with following the facts. Has to be done by the book.



Still, I can not wait to see where those facts lead. pic.twitter.com/3KasCJFHig — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 25, 2025

No one is above the law, including James Comey. pic.twitter.com/t4602resi0 — marinamillern (@Marmi4U) September 25, 2025

Best of luck. Afford James Comey the equal justice under the law that was never afforded to POTUS. If the facts don’t lead to a conviction, well then that’s what it will be; but the American people deserve justice for what this man did. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 25, 2025

The American people not only deserve justice, but we demand it. Hopefully, James Comey is just the first domino to fall.

