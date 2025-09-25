Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to...
It's Official: Pam Bondi Announces Indictment of Former FBI Director James Comey

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:40 PM on September 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

After a day of scuttlebutt and speculation, it's official. Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury. He is being charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements.

Shortly after the news broke, AG Pam Bondi released the following statement.

The irony of Comey being charged with making false statements after he so boastfully bragged about doing the same to Michael Flynn adds a layer of poetic justice to the grand jury's decision to seek criminal justice.

Watch:

Here he is discussing the importance of enforcing such laws. Saying 'It has to be enforced with an iron fist.'

We wonder if that opinion has changed now that the iron fist is swinging at him?

It is important to remember that this is only the first step. Comey has not been found guilty of anything. He could still walk, but we have to admit, after everything that's happened since Trump came down that escalator in 2015, it's good to see the DOJ holding someone accountable.

The shell game somehow seems funnier today.

The indictment, on the other hand, is incredibly serious. For the last decade, the left has tried to destroy Trump and anyone else who stood in their way. If there is to be justice, indictments need to be followed by convictions, and Comey needs to be the first indicted, and not the only.

The DOJ probably can't get them all, but they need to get as many as they can.

The American people not only deserve justice, but we demand it. Hopefully, James Comey is just the first domino to fall.

