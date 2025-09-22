Jim Acosta Seems Proud to Hear How Brave He Is to Interview a Fired WaPo Columnist

The last time we checked in with former CNN reporter Jim Acosta and his notorious anti-Trump diary entries he was pointing out who the real victims are after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Those victims are of course Jimmy Kimmel and... Jim Acosta.

Jimmy Kimmel deserves better than this. He’s a class act. Case in point - after my first appearance on his show back in 2018, he very thoughtfully asked whether I was receiving adequate security at that time, as Trump was repeatedly smearing journalists as “the enemy of the… pic.twitter.com/s44423s3H6 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 18, 2025

Over the weekend a nutcase was arrested and charged with firing shots at an ABC affiliated television station, and it will very likely be due to the anger the Left has whipped up over the suspension of Kimmel's show, not that the Dems and media won't still try to blame Trump.

Up next for Acosta was an interview with former Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, who was decolonized from the Post, and the termination letter points out why the decision was made. Here are parts of that letter:

I am writing to inform you that The Post is terminating your employment effective immediately for gross misconduct. Your public comments on social media regarding the death of Charlie Kirk violate The Post’s social media policies, harm the integrity of our organization, and potentially endanger the physical safety of our staff. [...] The poor judgment exhibited by your public comments regarding Charlie Kirk arise against the backdrop of documented performance concerns, which have been raised with you. Given these concerns, and in light of your recent unacceptable Bluesky posts, we cannot tolerate the risk your performance poses to The Post.

"Gross misconduct" and "poor judgement" and just generally lying like crazy? That's some Jim Acosta "journalism" territory right there. The ex CNNer seemed particularly proud to be praised for his bravery -- a compliment Acosta usually only hears coming from himself:

WATCH:



While being interviewed by former CNN journalist Jim Acosta, Karen Attiah says she hasn’t been able to land any one-on-one interviews with a major network since her Washington Post firing because of the mainstream media’s “culture of fear.”



“I went on with Don Lemon.… pic.twitter.com/hp2sMweGlw — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 22, 2025

Well, at least he talked to a real person and not an AI created for a disgusting reason.

"You guys have been the only ones seemingly brave enough to have me on.”



Kimmel might be off the air for now but at least Acosta and his guests are filling the comedy void far better.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while patting themselves on the back.

