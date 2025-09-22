Jim Acosta Seems Proud to Hear How Brave He Is to Interview a Fired WaPo Columnist

Karoline Leavitt TORCHES House Dems Voting No on the Kirk Resolution (AND for...
Doug P. | 3:10 PM on September 22, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

The last time we checked in with former CNN reporter Jim Acosta and his notorious anti-Trump diary entries he was pointing out who the real victims are after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Those victims are of course Jimmy Kimmel and... Jim Acosta

Over the weekend a nutcase was arrested and charged with firing shots at an ABC affiliated television station, and it will very likely be due to the anger the Left has whipped up over the suspension of Kimmel's show, not that the Dems and media won't still try to blame Trump. 

Up next for Acosta was an interview with former Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, who was decolonized from the Post, and the termination letter points out why the decision was made. Here are parts of that letter:

I am writing to inform you that The Post is terminating your employment effective immediately for gross misconduct. Your public comments on social media regarding the death of Charlie Kirk violate The Post’s social media policies, harm the integrity of our organization, and potentially endanger the physical safety of our staff.

[...]

The poor judgment exhibited by your public comments regarding Charlie Kirk arise against the backdrop of documented performance concerns, which have been raised with you. Given these concerns, and in light of your recent unacceptable Bluesky posts, we cannot tolerate the risk your performance poses to The Post.

"Gross misconduct" and "poor judgement" and just generally lying like crazy? That's some Jim Acosta "journalism" territory right there. The ex CNNer seemed particularly proud to be praised for his bravery -- a compliment Acosta usually only hears coming from  himself: 

Well, at least he talked to a real person and not an AI created for a disgusting reason. 

Kimmel might be off the air for now but at least Acosta and his guests are filling the comedy void far better.

*****

