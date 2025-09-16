Big Fat Liar: JB Pritzker Rolls Out Claim He’s Never Called Republicans ‘Nazis’...
Karen Attiah's Termination Letter Revealed: The Truth Behind Her Washington Post Decoupling

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It seems Karen Attiah wasn't completely honest about the reasons for her 'decoupling' with her former employer. Now, the public can see her termination letter for themselves and decide.

Oh, so she had been given previous directives about her social media behavior and her work policies. Good to know.

It seems like maybe it's a good idea for WaPo to not alienate all white men or even most of them since they want to have a profitable enterprise. What a concept. 

Other than that ...

She had multiple warnings and chances. 

Her story doesn't match the letter.

She'll certainly have plenty of free time now.

She better get interesting if she wants to make it over there. 

They are secretly throwing a celebration.

