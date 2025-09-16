Karen Attiah's Termination Letter Revealed: The Truth Behind Her Washington Post Decoupling

It seems Karen Attiah wasn't completely honest about the reasons for her 'decoupling' with her former employer. Now, the public can see her termination letter for themselves and decide.

Oliver Darcy has obtained the termination letter sent to Karen Attiah by the Washington Posts’s HR chief.



The letter specifically mentions her postings about “white men” violating Washington Post policy.



Oliver’s Newsletter: https://t.co/Rb7lcmqdJC



Karen’s Substack… pic.twitter.com/9azPBwpuqG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 16, 2025

Write out of letter for those who struggle with small print 👇



The Washington Post

September 11, 2025



Karen,



I am writing to inform you that The Post is terminating your employment effective immediately for gross misconduct. Your public comments on social media regarding the… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) September 16, 2025

Oh, so she had been given previous directives about her social media behavior and her work policies. Good to know.

There is a point at which cancel culture goes too far, but this ain't it. Seems pretty fair and a good step forward for WaPo. It's one thing to include a variety of opinions on your op-ed pages, it's a whole other to elevate the voice of someone as reductively ideological as… — Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) September 16, 2025

It seems like maybe it's a good idea for WaPo to not alienate all white men or even most of them since they want to have a profitable enterprise. What a concept.

Aside from the racist diatribes, she did post a fake Charlie Kirk quote.



Kind of a big deal for a journalist. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) September 16, 2025

Other than that ...

The repeated use of broad, inflammatory, and disparaging generalizations based on race and gender constitutes a serious breach of professional conduct... The post made a good decision.



Here are some more examples...



1. On September 15, 2025, in the course of defending her… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) September 16, 2025

She had multiple warnings and chances.

So she lied about why she was fired? — SharonLark (@SharonLark1988) September 16, 2025

Her story doesn't match the letter.

There is literally nothing that has made me happier today than to see the ghastly racist, @KarenAttiah, fired by @washingtonpost for “gross misconduct.” It was long-overdue. She’ll be long forgotten in 30 days. And no one will remember anything she ever wrote. Good riddance. — M. Chapman (@mcvadc) September 16, 2025

She did what she wanted, and now she gets to do what she wants. She's going to fade into oblivion. The only reason she had a voice on a national level is because the WaPo elevated her radicalizer and ignorant voice. — Billy The Unheard (@Nomadhidinghere) September 16, 2025

She'll certainly have plenty of free time now.

Dear Karen,



Please meet… the consequences. — Daniel Foster (@Daniel_Foster_x) September 16, 2025

Another Substack writer site begins I guess…. — Mr. Scott (@SCforestbrook) September 16, 2025

She better get interesting if she wants to make it over there.

Sipping coffee in WaPo break room was probably living hell with her popping off. No doubt dozens of employees happy that noise is gone. — Midrats Chow Hound (@catechumen_13) September 16, 2025

They are secretly throwing a celebration.

