Jim Acosta Spots the REAL Victim After Charlie Kirk's Assassination and Attempts on Trump's Life

As you've probably seen by now, many Democrats are having meltdowns over yet another one of their talking point regurgitators disguised as a late-night "comedian" being taken off the air. Stephen Colbert's show has been canceled and ends next spring, and Jimmy Kimmel's show has been suspended indefinitely after he lied about the shooter being MAGA.

Advertisement

Former CNN activist/"journalist" Jim Acosta made what's happened over the last several days all about -- you guessed it -- himself and the lying lefty "comedian":

Jimmy Kimmel deserves better than this. He’s a class act. Case in point - after my first appearance on his show back in 2018, he very thoughtfully asked whether I was receiving adequate security at that time, as Trump was repeatedly smearing journalists as “the enemy of the… pic.twitter.com/s44423s3H6 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 18, 2025

It's quintessential Jim Acosta.

Just perfect. On every level. https://t.co/1Be5qD2weP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 18, 2025

Acosta's post belongs in a "journalism" museum.

Bingo!

A class act?



I mean you may love the guy, but a class act? Really, Jim? https://t.co/YeL8ULNY8i — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 18, 2025

A true "class act" would come out and admit he's so blinded by partisan hate that he knowingly lied about the political affiliation of the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk in order to get applause from his TDS-addled audience, and we doubt that's going to happen.

Remember when CNN tried to pass this guy off as an objective reporter for years?



And they still wonder why no one trusts them anymore. https://t.co/xEPbIKkUYU — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2025

Oh, we remember! And now Acosta has a Substack (maybe Kimmel can join him for an episode), CNN is in the ratings dumpster and Trump's not even a quarter way through his second term. They still have a lot of crying and lying left to do.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!