Jim Acosta Spots the REAL Victim After Charlie Kirk's Assassination and Attempts on Trump's Life

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on September 18, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

As you've probably seen by now, many Democrats are having meltdowns over yet another one of their talking point regurgitators disguised as a late-night "comedian" being taken off the air. Stephen Colbert's show has been canceled and ends next spring, and Jimmy Kimmel's show has been suspended indefinitely after he lied about the shooter being MAGA. 

Former CNN activist/"journalist" Jim Acosta made what's happened over the last several days all about -- you guessed it -- himself and the lying lefty "comedian": 

It's quintessential Jim Acosta. 

Acosta's post belongs in a "journalism" museum. 

Bingo!

A true "class act" would come out and admit he's so blinded by partisan hate that he knowingly lied about the political affiliation of the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk in order to get applause from his TDS-addled audience, and we doubt that's going to happen. 

Oh, we remember! And now Acosta has a Substack (maybe Kimmel can join him for an episode), CNN is in the ratings dumpster and Trump's not even a quarter way through his second term. They still have a lot of crying and lying left to do. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

