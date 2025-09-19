Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Ben Crump, Others Pounce on Black Student Found ’Lynched’

Rolling Stone Next Up In Media's Attempt to Convince Us We Didn't Hear Jimmy Kimmel Say What He Said

Doug P. | 9:52 AM on September 19, 2025
Meme

The Democrats and their water carriers in the lib media are doing their best to try and convince everybody that Jimmy Kimmel didn't really say those words that everybody heard him say. The remarks led to Kimmel's show being pulled off the air, and it's now being reported that a contributing factor was that not only was the host not going to apologize, but rather double and triple down the next night

The defense of Kimmel includes a media effort to convince everybody that they didn't really hear him say the words they clearly heard him say.

A CNN host did that very thing yesterday: 

If you sense a theme developing, you're totally correct. 

Up next in the "Kimmel didn't say what you heard him say" parade is Rolling Stone: 

Rolling Stone's subhead says "Right-wingers twisted comments" Kimmel made. Just so nothing gets twisted, here's exactly what Kimmel said:

"The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

That sounds a lot like blaming Trump supporters to us. 

That's the quote right there. No "twisting" is required. 

Additionally, Rolling Stone and Kimmel don't mind "cancel culture" as long as it's being used against the Right: 

Charlie Kirk is dead and watching the Dems and their media cohorts trying to turn Kimmel into the victim while blaming Trump has been truly sickening. 

***

Related: Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who Was Actually There

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running interference for the Democrats.

