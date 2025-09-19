Rolling Stone Next Up In Media's Attempt to Convince Us We Didn't Hear Jimmy Kimmel Say What He Said

The Democrats and their water carriers in the lib media are doing their best to try and convince everybody that Jimmy Kimmel didn't really say those words that everybody heard him say. The remarks led to Kimmel's show being pulled off the air, and it's now being reported that a contributing factor was that not only was the host not going to apologize, but rather double and triple down the next night:

So @JimmyKimmel was going to triple down & go EVEN HARDER with a “very hot” attack against conservatives—before execs, troubled by the massive backlash & potential FCC violations, intervened. pic.twitter.com/UtxESXQmkv — John Bickley (@jtbickley) September 19, 2025

The defense of Kimmel includes a media effort to convince everybody that they didn't really hear him say the words they clearly heard him say.

A CNN host did that very thing yesterday:

Jimmy Kimmel: "The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."



CNN anchor: "What he said did not appear to suggest the suspect was a MAGA shooter." pic.twitter.com/wtyjO7dqpN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2025

If you sense a theme developing, you're totally correct.

Up next in the "Kimmel didn't say what you heard him say" parade is Rolling Stone:

Conservative media and Trump’s FCC chair have claimed Jimmy Kimmel said Charlie Kirk’s shooter is MAGA.



But Kimmel didn't actually say that.



Story: https://t.co/US5XjrkzPk pic.twitter.com/3mM8sFvYq6 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 19, 2025

Rolling Stone's subhead says "Right-wingers twisted comments" Kimmel made. Just so nothing gets twisted, here's exactly what Kimmel said:

"The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

That sounds a lot like blaming Trump supporters to us.

Actually that’s exactly what he said. pic.twitter.com/YzvDi752j7 — Lauren Flinn Bradley (@TNHottyToddy) September 19, 2025

That's the quote right there. No "twisting" is required.

Additionally, Rolling Stone and Kimmel don't mind "cancel culture" as long as it's being used against the Right:

yes, he actually did dummies.... read the monologue. oh also theres this..... you guys suck. pic.twitter.com/CiSMwo1mPQ — Jason Krypto (@JasonKrypto1) September 19, 2025

Yes. He did. He also said this… pic.twitter.com/KPRdQXRNez — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) September 19, 2025

Charlie Kirk is dead and watching the Dems and their media cohorts trying to turn Kimmel into the victim while blaming Trump has been truly sickening.

