Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who Was Actually There

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Does Rolling Stone ever get tired of lying? They just expect their readers will never do their due diligence and will just accept whatever they write, apparently. 

   A chorus of boos and sparse clapping greeted Donald Trump when the president arrived today at the US Open men’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Later, the boos continued and could be heard on the national telecast during the national anthem. The crowd booed again when the president was shown on an arena screen during a set break.

   The United States Tennis Association on Saturday requested that broadcasters censor the crowd’s response to Trump and “refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance,” Bounces journalist Ben Rothenberg reported. But boos during the national anthem were audible on ESPN’s telecast of the event on ABC.

Unfortunately for Rolling Stone, there is video to prove he was not booed.

Even the Corporate Media shills are admitting 'Rolling Stone' is lying. That's really bad. 

Don't believe your own eyes and ears. 

Of course the Left jumped on her and accused her of lying and covering for Trump when she has never done that in the past. They are such haters. 

They can't stand to see Trump prosper.

