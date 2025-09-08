Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who Was Actually There

Does Rolling Stone ever get tired of lying? They just expect their readers will never do their due diligence and will just accept whatever they write, apparently.

A chorus of boos and sparse clapping greeted Donald Trump when the president arrived today at the US Open men’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Later, the boos continued and could be heard on the national telecast during the national anthem. The crowd booed again when the president was shown on an arena screen during a set break. The United States Tennis Association on Saturday requested that broadcasters censor the crowd’s response to Trump and “refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance,” Bounces journalist Ben Rothenberg reported. But boos during the national anthem were audible on ESPN’s telecast of the event on ABC.

Unfortunately for Rolling Stone, there is video to prove he was not booed.

I was there. I didn’t witness him getting booed & the delay wasn’t a big deal.

The day was about great tennis.

The President was there too. https://t.co/DtV17kAdTf — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 8, 2025

Even the Corporate Media shills are admitting 'Rolling Stone' is lying. That's really bad.

Rolling Stone tried this with Biden: Forget what you see and hear, we’re here to tell you otherwise. What a joke this once-great publication has become… https://t.co/DmtHjXZKYx pic.twitter.com/I6WMo8rmgi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 8, 2025

Don't believe your own eyes and ears.

Multiple friends had to wait over and hour to get in. They also saw celebs walk right in.. which I suspect is how it was “so easy” for you. Trump was booed. I suspect you are playing by the USTA censorship memo. I really respect your work but this is just wrong. — Cornelia Ercklentz (@cercklentz) September 8, 2025

I arrived at 12:15 bc I figured it would be super crowded.

I’m not following any memo.

This was my experience.



The overwhelming focus & excitement was on the two best players in the world. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 8, 2025

To those of you who are shocked @SRuhle for her staunch defense and lip service to Trump, please don't be. That's who she is, that's who she's always been. You've heard her defense of Trump using the military against American citizens, saying he's doing what he has to. She's… — DENGLISH13 (@DaleEng68592900) September 8, 2025

I’ve never done any of the above.

I shared my experience at a tennis match.

I defended no one. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 8, 2025

Of course the Left jumped on her and accused her of lying and covering for Trump when she has never done that in the past. They are such haters.

The most popular person alive today. pic.twitter.com/SgvINoeoEt — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) September 7, 2025

> "crowd boos Trump at US Open"

> *watches the video*

> applause and cheers all around



why is the mainstream media like this? — Juan (@JuanIsidro) September 7, 2025

They can't stand to see Trump prosper.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

