Jimmy Kimmel's Defiant Trump Tirade Nixed: Network Pulled Plug to Save Sinking Ratings and a PR Disaster

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

While the Left on X is losing their mind over 'Free Speech' and the 'First Amendment' and 'Government Overreach', when it comes to Jimmy Kimmel, more information has been released about why he REALLY was removed from air. 

So even after he lied and claimed the shooter was MAGA, he planned to go on last night, go HARDER and anger half of America even more. Not a good look when your ratings are already in the toilet. His bosses refused to let him do that. 

He had gotten too big for his britches.

Sounds like people who are sick of losing money so Kimmel can have his baby hissy fits over politics because he hates Trump so much. 

At least those shows wouldn't be PR nightmares. 

Oh, he made a 'joke' alright and he had even bigger plans for it. 

Also, he's terrible for the bottom line.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

