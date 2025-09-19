Jimmy Kimmel's Defiant Trump Tirade Nixed: Network Pulled Plug to Save Sinking Ratings and a PR Disaster

While the Left on X is losing their mind over 'Free Speech' and the 'First Amendment' and 'Government Overreach', when it comes to Jimmy Kimmel, more information has been released about why he REALLY was removed from air.

So @JimmyKimmel was going to triple down & go EVEN HARDER with a “very hot” attack against conservatives—before execs, troubled by the massive backlash & potential FCC violations, intervened. pic.twitter.com/UtxESXQmkv — John Bickley (@jtbickley) September 19, 2025

it’s clear disney pulled kimmel for business reasons - and yes, pulling someone who wants to nose dive ratings and create controversy for you is a business decision.



a corporation isn’t required to air talent that causes them problems. https://t.co/huRtSLQnlL — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 19, 2025

So even after he lied and claimed the shooter was MAGA, he planned to go on last night, go HARDER and anger half of America even more. Not a good look when your ratings are already in the toilet. His bosses refused to let him do that.

🚨 JUST IN: It’s been exposed that RIGHT before ABC canceled him, Jimmy Kimmel wrote an INSANE anti-MAGA opening monologue and doubled down on his disgusting Charlie Kirk statement. pic.twitter.com/BjyrhyaS32



They told him to apologize, but he planned to do the opposite.



“Disney… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 19, 2025

He had gotten too big for his britches.

That doesn’t sound like “the death of free speech” at the hands of a tyrannical regime—sounds more like a very wise business move by the people who actually care about the viability of the ABC brand. — John Bickley (@jtbickley) September 19, 2025

Sounds like people who are sick of losing money so Kimmel can have his baby hissy fits over politics because he hates Trump so much.

Knowing true progressives never apologize, ever, not at all surprised @jimmykimmel would double and triple down on classless and tasteless remarks. Few, if any, employers want or need the damage inflicted by hateful, bitter, vengeful staffers. Why risk offending customers,… https://t.co/KZon9AVVit — DCall (@Dcall1951) September 19, 2025

I bet you that ABC would make more money showing re-runs of GROWING PAINS or SOAP then bringing this show back on the air. https://t.co/dsHngOHQkR — FbF (@FistedFoucault) September 19, 2025

At least those shows wouldn't be PR nightmares.

A typical case where a broadcast employee thought he was bigger / more important than those that signed his paychecks.



We've seen many cases of this over the years in our business. Kimmel is not unusual in that way. He just thought he was their golden unicorn. Nope. https://t.co/3SbG8eYUjQ — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) September 19, 2025

His defenders just spent the last two days telling us how Kimmel was simply “making a joke” and got fired for it— https://t.co/pgvlWBmofD — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 19, 2025

Oh, he made a 'joke' alright and he had even bigger plans for it.

Kimmel is a scumbag.



ABC made the right decision. https://t.co/LTRlxO2QPn — RBe (@RBPundit) September 19, 2025

I mean, he'd already alienated half the potential viewership already. What metric of success was he going to go for after that? What kind of reduced demographic were the sponsors going to be happy with? — Root (@1960Root) September 19, 2025

His "hot take" would have been very unfunny, which is like every other take of his. An unfunny comedian with horrible ratings is not a good combination. — SteveHogan (@stephenshogan1) September 19, 2025

Also, he's terrible for the bottom line.

